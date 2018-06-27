0 'Flip or Flop's' Christina El Moussa gets her own HGTV series with 'Christina on the Coast'

Christina El Moussa, one-half of the formerly married couple who stars in HGTV's "Flip or Flop," is getting her own series, the network announced Wednesday.

El Moussa, who split from her co-star Tarek El Moussa in 2016, has signed on for "Christina on the Coast." According to a release from the network, the eight-episode series slated to debut early in 2019 will follow El Moussa as she grows her Southern California design business.

The show's premise has a similar feel to "Flip or Flop." El Moussa will upgrade her clients' outdated homes, as she and Tarek have done for their own flips since their show's premiere in 2013. El Moussa will also share moments from her personal life as well as a new relationship. She and English TV presenter Ant Anstead celebrated six months together in April. In addition, the mother of two is on the hunt for a new home.

In Wednesday's announcement, HGTV also said that Tarek is "in discussions to develop a potential new series with HGTV."

The former couple announced their separation in December 2016, six months after police were called to their house for what the pair described as an "unfortunate misunderstanding."

Of the incident, the Orange County sheriff’s office told The Associated Press that deputies arrived at the residence after learning of a possibly suicidal man. Authorities said Tarek was located in a state park in possession of a handgun. At the time, Tarek said he was not contemplating suicide and voluntarily handed over several guns. There were no arrests.

