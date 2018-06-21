  • 'But first, let me take a selfie': 10 celebs observing #NationalSelfieDay

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    When your favorite stars aren't posing for glamour shots on the red carpet, they take photos just like the rest of us: with a good old front-facing phone camera.

    Thursday is National Selfie Day and we're taking a look at the best pictures posted by celebrities for the occasion. Here are 10 celebrity pics to inspire your best selfie today: 

    Jonathan Van Ness, Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid

    The "Queer Eye" star, singer and model posed together for a selfie on Dua Lipa's Instagram and the world's best new celebrity trio was born.  

    The cast of 'Descendants 3'

    The cast of Disney Channel's live-action movie series about the children of popular Disney characters snapped a picture on the set of the third film, which is due in 2019.

    Alyssa Milano

    The "Charmed" actress and Me Too activist posted a no-makeup selfie Thursday morning to celebrate. 

    Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons

    Bialik tweeted a throwback set selfie of herself and "Big Bang Theory" co-star Parsons, snapping a selfie between takes. (Bonus: it's also #ThrowbackThursday.)

    David Muir, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

    The anchors of "World News Tonight" and "Good Morning America" snapped a selfie with ABC crew members early Thursday morning.

    Ava DuVernay

    The "A Wrinkle in Time" director tweeted a collection of selfies with creators from the Cannes Film Festival last month.

    Mr. Bean

    Okay, so Mr. Bean isn't a real celebrity. But Rowan Atkinson's famous British TV and movie character is shown here perfecting a selfie well before the days of cellphone cameras .

    More: 16 iconic celebrity selfies to celebrate National Selfie Day

    Bobby Flay

    Food Network star and chef Bobby Flay posed with a few staff members from his Mediterranean-inspired New York City restaurant, Gato.

    The 'Queer Eye' guys

    Three-fifths of the reboot crew — fashion guru Tan France, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski and grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness —  looked spa-ready in a post on France's Instagram Wednesday.

    Joseph Gordon Levitt

    The actor posted a throwback selfie from the set of 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You" with co-stars Larisa Oleynik, Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles. 

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    'But first, let me take a selfie': 10 celebs observing…

  • Headline Goes Here

    The 10 best movies of 2018 (so far), ranked

  • Headline Goes Here

    First lady Melania Trump steps in again on migrant kids crisis in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Johnny Depp's Rolling Stone interview does little to repair his…

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 ways Jennifer Garner shows she's just like us in her 'fake…