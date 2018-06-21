'But first, let me take a selfie': 10 celebs observing #NationalSelfieDay

When your favorite stars aren't posing for glamour shots on the red carpet, they take photos just like the rest of us: with a good old front-facing phone camera.
Thursday is National Selfie Day and we're taking a look at the best pictures posted by celebrities for the occasion. Here are 10 celebrity pics to inspire your best selfie today:
Jonathan Van Ness, Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid
The "Queer Eye" star, singer and model posed together for a selfie on Dua Lipa's Instagram and the world's best new celebrity trio was born.
The cast of 'Descendants 3'
The cast of Disney Channel's live-action movie series about the children of popular Disney characters snapped a picture on the set of the third film, which is due in 2019.
Alyssa Milano
The "Charmed" actress and Me Too activist posted a no-makeup selfie Thursday morning to celebrate.
Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons
Bialik tweeted a throwback set selfie of herself and "Big Bang Theory" co-star Parsons, snapping a selfie between takes. (Bonus: it's also #ThrowbackThursday.)
David Muir, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan
The anchors of "World News Tonight" and "Good Morning America" snapped a selfie with ABC crew members early Thursday morning.
Ava DuVernay
The "A Wrinkle in Time" director tweeted a collection of selfies with creators from the Cannes Film Festival last month.
Mr. Bean
Okay, so Mr. Bean isn't a real celebrity. But Rowan Atkinson's famous British TV and movie character is shown here perfecting a selfie well before the days of cellphone cameras .
More: 16 iconic celebrity selfies to celebrate National Selfie Day
Bobby Flay
Food Network star and chef Bobby Flay posed with a few staff members from his Mediterranean-inspired New York City restaurant, Gato.
The 'Queer Eye' guys
Three-fifths of the reboot crew — fashion guru Tan France, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski and grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness — looked spa-ready in a post on France's Instagram Wednesday.
Joseph Gordon Levitt
The actor posted a throwback selfie from the set of 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You" with co-stars Larisa Oleynik, Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles.
