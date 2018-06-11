0 All the inspiring ways that celebrities are celebrating Pride Month 2018

Celebs are showing their pride this month, paying tribute to their LGBTQ fans onstage and in social media shout-outs.

Check out the best celebrations of Pride Month by famous figures:

Andrew Garfield dedicates his Tony to the LGBTQ community

After accepting his Tony Award for best actor in a play, Andrew Garfield dedicated the award to the LGBTQ community.

"At a moment in time, where maybe the most important thing we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit, it is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in Angels in America, because he represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community," Garfield said Sunday. "It is a spirit that says 'no' to oppression, it is a spirit that says 'no' to bigotry, 'no' to shame, 'no' to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we are all made perfectly and we all belong.

"So, I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ people who have fought and died to protect that spirit, to protect that message, for the right to live and love as we are created to," he added. "We are all sacred and we all belong, so let's just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked."

Lady Gaga reminds us we're all 'Born This Way'

"My mother and I, as well as the whole @BTWFoundation wish you a HAPPY PRIDE !!!" Lady Gaga tweeted after she and mom Cynthia Germanotta were honored at the 10th annual Children Mending Hearts Empathy Rocks charity event. The organization aims to help kids develop compassion through artistic expression.

Hayley Kiyoko shouts out to LGBTQ fans during performance

At a June 9 performance in Columbus, Ohio, Hayley Kiyoko told LGBTQ fans to "wave those flags every day, not just this month."

Meghan Trainor pens a 'love letter' to LGBTQ community

In a "love letter" to the LGBT community for Billboard, Meghan Trainor recalled headlining DC Pride festivities the day after the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting. Some raised questions of safety concern, but for Trainor, "it was never a question."

"(The LGBT community has) been nothing but loyal and supportive of me throughout my career and I was NOT going to let them down and not show up," she wrote. "We came together that night in a way that I didn’t know was possible, and it was a moment that I will never forget. Love won. We sang for the angels we lost in Orlando and we celebrated the lives that we all are so lucky to be able to lead every day."

'Sense8' cast parades its pride

Stars of the Netflix show Sense8 — including Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Freema Agyeman and Toby Onwumere — rode a float at the L.A. Pride parade Sunday.

Cast of 'Queer Eye' cranks the volume up

Ahead of Queer Eye's Season 2 debut on Friday, each of the Fab 5 created a Pride-centric Spotify playlist.

Pride is Troye Sivan's 'fave time'

A few days prior to performing at the Capital Pride parade in Washington, Troye Sivan tweeted that Pride Month was his "fave time of the year" and prompted fans to "get lit."

YouTuber Hannah Hart joins L.A. Pride festivities

YouTube personality Hannah Hart attended the L.A. Pride festival, despite not being a big fan of large crowds.

Taylor Swift applauds fans 'brave enough to be honest' about those they love

During her June 3 Reputation tour stop in Chicago, Taylor Swift told the crowd, "It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any sense, in any situation. But it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love, when you know that that might be met with adversity from society.

"And so this month and every month, I want to send out my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify."

Megan Mullally nods to 'Will & Grace'

Will & Grace star Megan Mullally shared a photo from the show with the caption "happy pride, everybody!"