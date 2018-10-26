0 A rundown of the top grown-up Halloween parties in Atlanta

Who says you can't dress up for Halloween anymore?

While you might get turned away from door-to-door trick-or-treating, Atlanta knows how to throw a grown-up Halloween bash to make up for all that missing candy. From themed galas to block parties, you'll dance your heart out to The Monster Mash from dusk till dawn − just watch out for those vampires!

So, break out the wigs and stage makeup, because you're about to have the most spooktacular time of your life.

Here’s your rundown of the top adults-only Halloween parties happening in Atlanta this month:

Midtown Halloween Block Party. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Oct. 26-27. $20-$30 per person. Registration at Lava Lounge. 57 13th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6189. www.atlantabartours.com.

The Midtown Halloween Party is back, and this year's event will include over 20 local bars and restaurants, a DJ, live music and a $1000 costume contest. Ticket price includes free admission to all participating locations, complimentary shots, exclusive food and drink specials and access to all the fun.

Monster Mash 2.0. 8 p.m.-midnight, Oct. 26-27. $16-$55 per person. ASW Distillery. 199 Armour Drive NE, Suite C, Atlanta. 404-590-2279. www.aswdistillery.com.

The 2nd Annual Monster Mash takes place at the ASW Distillery with a throwback DJ, Haunted Distillery Tours, a bonfire and costume competition. The contest winner will receive a bottle of Double Gold Medal-Winning Duality Double Malt Whiskey.

Haunted Heights Halloween at Ponce. 5-11 p.m. Oct. 27. $35 per person advanced ticket, $50 at the door. Skyline Park. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530. www.skylineparkatlanta.com.

Head up to The Roof at Ponce City Market for the Haunted Heights Halloween event, where you can expect to see a terrifying and surreal environment filled creepy characters, themed food and drinks, free Skyline Slide and Heege Tower rides and spooky boardwalk prizes.

Harlem Nights Roaring 20's Gala. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 27. $75 per person, $145 per couple. Cleveland L. Dennard Conference Center. 1560 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta. 404-225-4400. www.harlemnightsgala.planningpod.com.

Step back in time this Halloween by attending the Harlem Nights Roaring 20's Gala. This theatrical event will feature live music, a Harlem Nights casino, entertainment, $100 costume contest, dinner, dancing and more.

MONSTER BASH 2018. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 27-28. Free admission until 10 p.m. with online RSVP. Eclipse Di Luna Dunwoody. 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 678-205-5862. www.monsterbashatl.com.

Don't miss out on the MONSTER BASH 2018 experience with live DJs, drink specials, giveaways from the Bacardi & Absolut Vodka Girls and a costume contest awarding over $2000 in prizes. RSVP and arrive by 10 p.m. for free admission.

Boos & Brews: Center Stage Halloween Party. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 27-28. $15-$50 per person. Center Stage Atlanta. 1374 West Peachtree St., Atlanta. www.centerstage-atlanta.com.

The 8th Annual Boos & Brews Halloween Party takes over Center Stage - The Loft - Vinyl and will include live music, a $500 costume competition, DJs and a huge selection of beers and drinks to choose from.

Nightmare in Atlanta III. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 27-28. $10-$49 per person. West Midtown Event Venue. 1611 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-491-9115. www.atlantanightlife.com.

Join one of the biggest Halloween parties in the South at Nightmare in Atlanta III, which expects to see over 1000 attendees this year. Guests will enjoy a costume contest with prizes, top Atlanta DJs, multiple rooms and dance floors, an open bar and glowing party favors (while supplies last).

Opera-Con Halloween Bash. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Oct. 27-28. $15-$20 per person. Opera Nightclub. 1150 Crescent Ave. NE #B, Atlanta. 404-874-3006. www.operaatlanta.com.

Surround yourself with frightful encounters and terrifying surprises at the Opera-Con Halloween Bash. It all takes place at Opera Nightclub and will feature four unique environment rooms, costume contests, special drinks, multiple levels of themed activities and entertainment, live music on two stages and more.

