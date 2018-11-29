0 9 of the best family-friendly New Year's celebrations in Georgia

ATLANTA - Celebrating New Year's Eve with the family doesn't mean that you have to drag your children to a grown-up-themed party with drinking.

In fact, you'll find many ways to celebrate the start of 2019 with kids in tow throughout Georgia.

From early celebrations to family-friendly evening events, you won't have to worry about doing damage control with your children after one of these more wholesome celebrations. Because it’s Christmas season we’ve added a bonus 10th event.

Noon Year's Eve Celebration at LEGOLand Discovery Center

Balloons drop at noon. Monday, Dec. 31. Included with admission. 3500 Peachtree Road NE G-1, Atlanta. 404-848-9252. www.atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com.

The LEGOLand Discovery Center will throw a Noon Year's Eve party to allow children and families a chance to celebrate early. This year's event will feature a balloon drop with over 600 balloons, a "2019' group LEGO build that will be displayed throughout the year and a complimentary Noon Year's trinket to keep.

The Celebration of the Century at Medieval Times

9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Adults $72.95 & Kids $36.95. Medieval Times, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, 888- 935-6878.

What better way to celebrate the 21st century than by going back to the 11th? You can eat with your hands. There’s a two hour tournament, a visit to the Museum of Torture (?), a feast, party favors, music and dancing, countdown to 2019, midnight snack, champagne toast for adults, and non-alcoholic toasts for minors. www.medievaltimes.com.

Noon Year's Eve at Fernbank Museum of Natural History

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $8 for members, $22 for non-members. Fernbank Museum of Natural History. 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. www.fernbankmuseum.org.

At high noon Dec. 31, a balloon drop descends upon the Great Hall of Fernbank Museum of Natural History. CONTRIBUTED BY FERNBANK MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Fernbank hosts an early Noon Year's Eve for children with a balloon drop countdown, music, party favors, Resolution Station, a visit from the Georgia Bubbleman and a day filled with kid-friendly excitement about the turning of the year.

Helen's 6th Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss

8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 12, free for children under 6. 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen. 706-878-1908. www.helenchamber.com.

Visit Helen for New Year's Eve for the city's Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss, a family-friendly evening of live music, dancing, delicious food, and, of course, watching the Edelweiss drop, all while surrounded by the ambiance of a fairy tale alpine village.

Noon Year’s Eve at Avalon

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $15 for children and adults, under 2 free. The Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta. 770-765-1000. www.experienceavalon.com.

Be there with little ones for this inaugural event. There will be live music, crafts, face painting and a big old balloon drop at noon.

Kids Early New Year's Eve Celebration at Stone Mountain Park

8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Included with Christmas All-Attractions Pass. Stone Mountain Park. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407. www.stonemountainpark.com.

For a New Year's bash like no other, join the other Stone Mountain Christmas guests for a celebration that includes fireworks, a visit from the Snow Angel, festival snowfall, music, costumed characters and dance-a-longs. Stone Mountain Christmas starts at 2 p.m. so you can come earlier to get more out of your pass.

The Tallapoosa Possum Drop

5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Free. 129 B Head Ave., Tallapoosa. 770-328-0329. www.thepossumdrop.com.

Experience a New Year's event that will leave you speechless at the Tallapoosa Possum Drop. At this traditional event, guests will watch Spencer, the stuffed possum, make his descent to ring in the new year, and will enjoy live music, a Kid Zone, fireworks, souvenirs and more.

7th Annual McDonough Geranium Drop

9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Free. Downtown McDonough Square. 5 Griffin St., McDonough. 770-898-3196. www.exploregeorgia.org.

Come on down to the Historic McDonough Square for a family-friendly evening filled with live music, food, dancing and watching the giant geranium drop to celebrate the start of 2019.

The Children's Museum of Atlanta New Year's Bubble Bash

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30-4:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $10 for members, $20 for non-members, free for babies under 1 year, advanced ticket purchase required. Children's Museum of Atlanta. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Atlanta. 404-659-5437. www.childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Purchase your tickets early. This popular event features a dance party, bubble-wrap firecrackers, a visit from special guests, kids activities and more.

Gold Nugget Drop 2019 in Villa Rica

10 p.m. to midnight, Monday, Dec. 31. Free. The MILL Amphitheater. 106 Temple Street, Villa Rica, 678-840-1160. downtownvillarica.com/event/gold-nugget-drop/.

STRUTTER, a KISS tribute band will ring in the rocking new year in Villa Rica, about 30 miles west of Atlanta. Lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic bevos are welcome.

