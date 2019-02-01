  • 8 powerful quotes to kick off Black History Month

    By: Fiza Pirani

    Since 1976, every United States president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.

    The federally recognized celebration, as then-President Gerald Ford said in 1976, calls for all Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

    Each month also has a theme to go along with it. This year, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History announced the theme of “Black Migrations.”

    As we begin a monthlong exploration and appreciation of black history, here are eight quotes from some of our country’s most notable historical figures.

    “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”
    — Frederick Douglass

    “... history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.”

    — Michelle Obama

    “I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.”

    — Rosa Parks

    “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”

    — Harriet Tubman

    “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

    — Martin Luther King, Jr.

    “The best way to make dreams come true is to wake up.”

    — Mae C. Jemison

    “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

    —- Maya Angelou

    “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

    — Malcolm X

