0 5 relaxing babymoon destinations for new parents in Georgia

You have a baby on the way, and you'll probably become knee-deep in diapers in no time. Why not plan a mini-vacation for just you and your sweetie to relax, enjoy each other's company and have some quality alone time.

Don't put off planning your trip any longer than you need to. With a bun in the oven, now's the time to celebrate your marriage for all it's worth before your little bundle of joy takes center stage. Many resorts and spas across the state offer special babymoon packages designed just for couples expecting a baby.

Chateau Elan Spa and Resort

100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton. 678-425-0900. www.chateauelan.com

Relax in luxury with the Chateau Romantic Retreat package put together by the experts at Chateau Elan Spa and Resort. Prices range from$589 to $949. This package includes two nights in the Inn at Chateau Elan; breakfast for two in the Versailles restaurant; one lunch for two in the newly renovated marc in the Winery or Versailles and one dinner for two at Versailles. There’s also a bottle of Chateau Elan wine delivered to your room and one rose petal turndown. You might even add on additional spa treatment or take part in a cooking class together on the grounds.

Lucille's Mountaintop Inn and Spa

964 Rabun Road, Sautee Nacoochee. 706-878-5055 (toll-free: 866-245-4777) www.lucillesmountaintopinn.com

Experience a rejuvenating and romantic getaway with a babymoon package in the North Georgia mountains. With prices starting at $220, this special package for parents-to-be includes an early check-in to either a mountain view room or mountain suite; a 55-minute massage for the couple; a special gift for the upcoming baby; and gourmet meals and desserts to enjoy while surrounded by stunning mountain scenery. At the end of the day, check out a movie from Lucille's DVD collection to watch in your room. If you love relaxing in nature and spending time among the trees with your partner, this babymoon trip has you covered. $220 covers the babymoon package only, regular room rates still apply.

Lanier Islands

7000 Lanier Islands Parkway. www.lanierislands.com

While just a short distance from the city, you'll feel like you're transported to a secluded island resort at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier. With their romantic getaway package, couples can enjoy chocolate-covered strawberries; deluxe accommodations; 25-minute massages at the tranquility spa; and breakfast every day at Sidney's restaurant. Prices vary depending on time and length of stay. On the grounds of Lanier Islands, you'll also find mini-golf, biking and walking trails, boating, fishing, and if you need a little excitement, head over to the water park where you can relax on the beach while your hubby zooms down the Raging River at Margaritaville (formerly LanierWorld). (Buford)

Callaway Gardens

17800 U.S. Highway 27, Pine Mountain. www.callawaygardens.com

There's no better time to head over to Callaway Gardens, especially with their romantic couples getaway package, to experience a little romance before your baby arrives. This package includes daily entrance to the lush, flower-filled gardens and grounds and accommodations at the Lodge and Spa, Cottages, Villas or Mountain Creek Inn. On the grounds, you and your spouse will get a chance to explore pathways and trails surrounded by flora and see butterflies at the butterfly center. If your partner feels particularly adventurous, test out the ziplines and obstacle courses at TreeTop Adventure Park on site. Prices vary depending on time and length of stay.

Justine Inn

217 E Gaston St., Savannah. justineinn.com

Long time visitors to Savannah may recognize the address as the location of the Olde Savannah Inn. It has a new name and owner now but you can still get a taste of the Deep South while stocking up on a little couple time in a charming old building built in 1877. Choose from five different comfort levels from Versailles Court right on down to still-pretty-luxe Bon Vivant. All reservations include robes, breakfast, fireplaces, sweets, turndown service and a daily wine and hors d’ouevres reception. Be sure to make the most out of your visit to Savannah by venturing down to the beach while you're there.

