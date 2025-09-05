Sections
WATCH
75
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Stream Now
2 Investigates
Sports
SEC GameDay
Community
House 2 Home
Steals and Deals
Destinations Discovered
News
Local News
Elections
Consumer
Download News App
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Current Conditions
Stormtracker 2HD Radar
5 Day Forecast
Hour by Hour
Pollen Count
School Closings
Report Closings
Free Weather App
2 Investigates
Stream Now
Watch Live
WSB Now
24/7 Severe Weather Team 2
WSB 24/7 News
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
Sports
SEC GameDay
High School Football
Athlete of the Week
Scholar Athlete
Lottery Results
Community
Family 2 Family
Local Programs
Share Your Pics!
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Destinations Discovered
Traffic
Things 2 Do
Trending
Travel
North GA Mountains
Fernbank Museum
Contests
WSB-TV Contests
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Action News Staff
What's On WSB-TV
Speakers Bureau
EEO statement
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
House 2 Home
Celebrity
WSB Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Entertainment
Who has the best cheese pizza?
By
Heather Taylor
September 05, 2025 at 12:00 am EDT
Enter Fullscreen
Expand
Cheese pizza
By
Heather Taylor
September 05, 2025 at 12:00 am EDT
Take our survey to find out who has the best cheese pizza!
Campaign not loading? Click here
Heather Taylor
Digital Content Manager
Opens in new window
Opens in new window
Opens in new window
0
View Comments
Most Read
Powerball drawing: 2 tickets win $1 million in Georgia
2 former high school basketball stars plead guilty in Alpharetta man’s death
Man kidnapped, shot 17 times before being dumped in Gwinnett church parking lot
Cause of death for Annabelle handler, Dan Rivera, released
Judge rules that GA homeowners can get out of controversial 40-year listings