Zoo Atlanta is FREE for teachers this Saturday

Zoo Atlanta celebrates educators with free admission and admission discounts for accompanying guests at Educator Appreciation Day presented by PNC on Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Educators get in FREE @ZooATL Saturday.— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) April 13, 2018
Includes active/retired teachers, homeschool parents, admin staff, active Georgia PTA members & more.
The discount applies to active and retired teachers; local and out-of-state educators; homeschool parents; informal educators; administrative support staff; and active Georgia PTA members. Educators must present a valid educator ID or relevant documentation and a photo ID to take advantage of these discounts.
Family members and guests accompanying educators will enjoy $2 off general admission on the day of the event. Stop by stations throughout the Zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Zoo staff and to learn more about Zoo Atlanta education programs and professional development opportunities.
Educators will also enjoy 10 percent off at Wild Planet Café and the Zoo Atlanta Trading Company and Pandamonium gift shops. Discounts are valid from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pre-register online for the event at zooatlanta.org. Advance registration closes online at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 13. Same-day registration will be available at the educator check-in area located across from Zoo Admissions on the day of the event.
