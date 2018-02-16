0 Zoo Atlanta welcomes 2 slender-snouted crocodiles

Zoo Atlanta welcomes two new arrivals to the Scaly Slimy Spectacular: The Amphibian and Reptile Experience. Two African slender-snouted crocodiles arrived this week.

“We’re always excited about the debut of a new species, but we have an even greater opportunity to raise public awareness when we introduce a critically endangered species,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “We look forward to introducing visitors not only to the beauty, behavior and adaptations of these amazing animals, but also to the very real threats now facing them and many others in the wild, combined with the actions we can all take now to preserve and protect species worldwide.”

African slender-snouted crocodiles are found in western tropical Africa, from Lake Tanganyika and Lake Mweru west to the Gambia River. Their most serious threats are hunting for skins and the bushmeat trade; conflict with humans in fishing areas; and habitat alteration for agriculture.

The crocodiles, both male, are on loan from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in St. Augustine, Florida, and will live in Scaly Slimy Spectacular’s largest habitat, which has been updated to include new features for both the crocodiles and their human visitors. The space, which provides opportunities for the crocodiles to bask and swim, also features new and different viewing opportunities for observation of the animals and their feeding times.

Named for their notably slender snouts, African slender-snouted crocodiles have olive-colored skin overlaid with patterns of dark-brown blotches. Both of the Zoo’s new arrivals are still growing so have not yet reached their full adult length, which averages around 9 feet and may reach up to 13 feet.

