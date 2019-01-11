Zac Brown Band to play FREE concert, RSVP now

Add the Zac Brown Band to the list of Atlanta-based artists who will participate in Super Bowl 53 festivities.
The country superstars will play the Bud Light Dive Bar at the Tabernacle on Jan. 31 as part of Pandora’s “LIVE” series. Fans 21 and older can RSVP here for the free concert.
In November, the Zac Brown Band released “Someone I Used to Know,” their first new material in nearly two years, with a heartfelt video landing during Christmas week.
The band will continue its “Down the Rabbit Hole Live” tour this spring – the show blasted through SunTrust Park last summer – with dates including Evans, Ga., Nashville and Tuscaloosa, Ala.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}