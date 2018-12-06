Yebo Ski Haus offers posh Aspen ski lodge vibe

During the summer season, you've likely enjoyed a cocktail or two on the beautiful patio at Yebo Beach Haus.
But come winter time, the Buckhead hot-spot undergoes a complete transformation from Yebo Beach Haus to Yebo Ski Haus. If you're looking for that post-slopes, apres-ski vibe, then Yebo Ski Haus is the place to be.
Access Eats caught up with owner Justin Anthony, who spoke about the Aspen-like ski lodge vibe and what visitors can expect when visiting the Ski Haus.
He explained, "It's basically a pop-up experience for three months where people can come and enjoy the ski lodge environment as if they were in Aspen or Vail. We change all the furniture, the decorations, the menu, the wine, the food. Everything changes."
From its shareable beer cheese fondue plate to its hearty ostrich pasta, the comfort-focused menu reflects the alluring winter vibe, complete with a shotski experience at the bar.
Check out yebobeachhaus.com to learn more about Yebo Ski Haus or to book a reservation.
