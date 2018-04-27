World's largest bounce house coming to Atlanta

The world's largest bounce house is coming to Atlanta.
That's the premise behind Big Bounce America. The company plans to bring a 10,000 square-foot bounce house to Alegre Farm in Dacula May 4-6.
The bounce house includes a basketball course, obstacle course, giant slide, massive ball pit and a DJ that spins tunes in the center of all the action.
For 2018, the company has added a Bounce Village to the bounce house. The village includes another obstacle course, water slide and a bounce house for infants.
Big Bounce America is visiting more than 50 cities in 2018. Tickets range from $12 to $21. There are some sessions that are for infants only while others are for adults only.
