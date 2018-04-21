0 Where to eat at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Traveling — especially around the holidays — isn’t for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. You’ll need proper sustenance to fight the crowds and TSA — good thing there are plenty of spots in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to grab a bite.

PHOTOS: This is airport food!

Let’s break it down by concourse:

Concourse T (as in Tango)

Atlanta Stillhouse (T13): This Jim Beam-sponsored bar serves more than 30 kinds of Kentucky bourbon.

7 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-762-1577

Goldberg’s Bagel Company & Deli (T12 and A16): Chow down on bagels with choice of cream cheese, deli sandwiches and more.

5 a.m.-9 p.m. 404-762-1577, goldbergbagel.com

Grindhouse Killer Burgers (T11 and D32): This Atlanta institution — which also has locations in Decatur, Piedmont Avenue, Sweet Auburn Market and Athens — serves up a variety of turkey and hamburgers, sweet potato fries and shakes.

Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-762-1577, grindhouseburgers.com

Papi’s Caribbean Cafe (T8): Enjoy Cuban favorites including roast pork, tostones, beans and rice and a variety of sandwiches.

Open 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. 404-767-2759, papisgrill.com

Other options: Jamba Juice, Subway, TGI Fridays, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Argo Tea & Cafe, Bojangles, Corner Bakery Cafe

A little over a year ago, Jackmont Hospitality, Inc., in partnership with notable entertainer and restaurateur Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, revealed Chicken+Beer, named for Ludacris’ third album, at Concourse D of the Atlanta Airport.

Concourse A (as in Alpha)

Atlanta Hawks Bar and Grill (A33): Wash down standard bar food with a variety of cocktails while cheering on your favorite sports teams.

6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-382-2196

LowCountry New Southern Cuisine (A Centerpoint): With a menu designed by local celebrity chef G. Garvin, LowCountry offers up a rotating list of Southern staples including fried steak and gravy, catfish po’boy sandwiches, burgers and a variety of sides.

6 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-382-2592, lowcountry-restaurants.com/

Piece of Cake (A Centerpoint): Atlanta bakery Piece of Cake offers travelers something sweet by way of a variety of cakes and cupcakes.

7 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, pieceofcakeinc.com/

TAP (A3): The Midtown restaurant’s airport location features upscale pub food including fried chicken and burgers, as well as craft beers and cocktails.

7 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, tapat1180.com/home.php

Varasano’s Pizzeria (A Centerpoint): The Buckhead pizzeria’s airport location offers up a variety of its thin-crust locations, salads and several beers at its bar.

7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. 678-265-8311, varasanos.com/

Other options: Asian Chao, Atlanta Bread and Bar, Boar’s Head Deli, Boardwalk Fresh Burgers and Fries, Brioche Doree Cafe Bakery, Caribou Coffee, Cat Cora’s Kitchen, Chick-Fil-A, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Freshens, Goldberg’s Bagels, Gordon Biersch, Great Wraps, McDonald’s, P.F. Chang’s, Pinkberry, Qdoba Mexican Grill

The Southside Cobb Salad comes with pimento cheese, black eyed peas and fried green tomatoes.

Concourse B (as in Bravo)

Cafe Intermezzo (B Centerpoint): Dig into coffee drinks, sandwiches, desserts and more.

6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Fresh to Order (B Centerpoint): The Atlanta-based chain serves up healthy options including salads and sandwiches.

7 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-767-9487, freshtoorder.com

Lotta Frutta (B23): Get a taste of the Caribbean with tropical fruit cups, sandwiches and salads from this spot that also has an Old Fourth Ward location.

6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-761-4349, lottafrutta.com

Paschal’s (B Centerpoint):

This Atlanta classic — which also has a location in Castleberry Hill — offers up Southern classics including fried and baked chicken and a variety of Southern sides.

6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-767-0632

Other options: Asian Chao, Cafe Tazza, Coffee Beanery, Dos Equis Explorers Lounge, Dunkin Donuts, Fly Burger, Freshens, Popeye’s, Samuel Adams Bar, TGI Friday’s, Willy’s Mexican Grill

Pork Schnitzel Sliders with apple butter and a brussel sprout slaw

Concourse C (as in Charlie)

Sweet Georgia Juke Joint (c42): Partake in a twist on Southern food with a variety of sandwiches, fried chicken, fish and other items.

6:30 a.m.-11 p.m., 404-763-9196

The Original El Taco (c14 and Concourse F Mezzanine):

Get in on some Tex-Mex with tacos, quesadillas, burritos and other Mexican specialties.

9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 404-768-0477

The Pecan Bar (C4):

The restaurant’s College Park location might have closed, but The Pecan Bar at Hartsfield-Jackson is still serving up Southern classics including crab cakes and shrimp pecan salad.

6:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

The Varsity (C21 and F): Atlanta is inextricably linked with The Varsity, which offers up burgers, hot dogs and the famous Frosted Orange.

5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Other options: Atlanta Bread Company, Baja Fresh, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Chick-fil-A, Famous Famiglia Pizzeria, Five Guys, Fresh Healthy Cafe, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Links Grill, Longhorn Steakhouse, Pino Gelato, Starbucks, Umaizushi

Three whole wings includes a choice of classic, Kung Pao or Hotlanta along with a molasses biscuit and B&B pickles.

Concourse D (as in Delta)

40/40 Bar (D Centerpoint): The sports bar and lounge — which offers a variety of cocktails — is owned by rapper Jay-Z.

7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 404-762-1577

Atlanta Braves All-Star Grill (D8): Cheer on the Braves — and other teams — with a beer and pub food including burgers, tacos and flatbreads.

6 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-305-8001

Chicken + Beer: Jay-Z isn’t the only rapper in the airport restaurant and bar game — Ludacris recently opened his Chicken + Beer concept, which serves up dishes including chicken and waffles, battered catfish, sandwiches and salads.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill (D Centerpoint): The Mediterranean concept features dishes including cold chicken laffa, Greek salad and a hummus snack tray.

5 a.m.-10:30 p.m., 404-762-1577

Mustard Seed BBQ (D23): The barbecue joint serves up barbecue sandwiches and sides.

9 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-254-0658

Terrapin Brewery (D Centerpoint):

This tap room offers pours from Athens-based Terrapin Brewery as well as food, and also functions as a smoking lounge.

6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 404-762-1577

Other options: Auntie Annie’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Fab Yo, Famous Famiglia, Five Guys, Food Network Kitchen, Freshens, Harvest & Grounds, Phillip’s Seafood, Popeye’s.

Concourse E (as in Echo):

One Flew South: Recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding service in 2014 and 2015, this much-lauded spot serves upscale cuisine including sushi, sandwiches and entrees including miso BBQ ribeye and salmon hot pot.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-816-3464, oneflewsouthatl.com

Sojourner’s Cafe: A farm-t0-table concept serving new American cuisine including burgers and gumbo, as well as craft beer.

8 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-767-5456

Other options: Arby’s, Blue Moon Brewhouse, Caribou Coffee, Freshens, McDonald’s, Nathan’s, Nature’s Table, Panda Express, Qdoba Mexican Grill, TGI Friday’s, Villa Pizza

Concourse F (as in Foxtrot):

Ecco (F Mezzanine): A European-style menu includes panini, pizzas, pastas and meat and cheese boards.

10:00 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-768-1999

Jekyll Island Seafood Company (F Centerpoint): Get a taste of the Georgia coast with a variety of seafood options.

9 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-209-9079

Other options: French Meadow Bakery, Lorena Garcia Tapas, Pei Wei Asian Diner, Starbucks, The Original El Taco, The Pecan Bistro, The Varsity

© 2018 Cox Media Group.