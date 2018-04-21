Where to eat at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Traveling — especially around the holidays — isn’t for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. You’ll need proper sustenance to fight the crowds and TSA — good thing there are plenty of spots in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to grab a bite.
Let’s break it down by concourse:
Concourse T (as in Tango)
Atlanta Stillhouse (T13): This Jim Beam-sponsored bar serves more than 30 kinds of Kentucky bourbon.
7 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-762-1577
Goldberg’s Bagel Company & Deli (T12 and A16): Chow down on bagels with choice of cream cheese, deli sandwiches and more.
5 a.m.-9 p.m. 404-762-1577, goldbergbagel.com
Grindhouse Killer Burgers (T11 and D32): This Atlanta institution — which also has locations in Decatur, Piedmont Avenue, Sweet Auburn Market and Athens — serves up a variety of turkey and hamburgers, sweet potato fries and shakes.
Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-762-1577, grindhouseburgers.com
Papi’s Caribbean Cafe (T8): Enjoy Cuban favorites including roast pork, tostones, beans and rice and a variety of sandwiches.
Open 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. 404-767-2759, papisgrill.com
Other options: Jamba Juice, Subway, TGI Fridays, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Argo Tea & Cafe, Bojangles, Corner Bakery Cafe
Concourse A (as in Alpha)
Atlanta Hawks Bar and Grill (A33): Wash down standard bar food with a variety of cocktails while cheering on your favorite sports teams.
6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-382-2196
LowCountry New Southern Cuisine (A Centerpoint): With a menu designed by local celebrity chef G. Garvin, LowCountry offers up a rotating list of Southern staples including fried steak and gravy, catfish po’boy sandwiches, burgers and a variety of sides.
6 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-382-2592, lowcountry-restaurants.com/
Piece of Cake (A Centerpoint): Atlanta bakery Piece of Cake offers travelers something sweet by way of a variety of cakes and cupcakes.
7 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, pieceofcakeinc.com/
TAP (A3): The Midtown restaurant’s airport location features upscale pub food including fried chicken and burgers, as well as craft beers and cocktails.
7 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, tapat1180.com/home.php
Varasano’s Pizzeria (A Centerpoint): The Buckhead pizzeria’s airport location offers up a variety of its thin-crust locations, salads and several beers at its bar.
7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. 678-265-8311, varasanos.com/
Other options: Asian Chao, Atlanta Bread and Bar, Boar’s Head Deli, Boardwalk Fresh Burgers and Fries, Brioche Doree Cafe Bakery, Caribou Coffee, Cat Cora’s Kitchen, Chick-Fil-A, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Freshens, Goldberg’s Bagels, Gordon Biersch, Great Wraps, McDonald’s, P.F. Chang’s, Pinkberry, Qdoba Mexican Grill
Concourse B (as in Bravo)
Cafe Intermezzo (B Centerpoint): Dig into coffee drinks, sandwiches, desserts and more.
6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Fresh to Order (B Centerpoint): The Atlanta-based chain serves up healthy options including salads and sandwiches.
7 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-767-9487, freshtoorder.com
Lotta Frutta (B23): Get a taste of the Caribbean with tropical fruit cups, sandwiches and salads from this spot that also has an Old Fourth Ward location.
6 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-761-4349, lottafrutta.com
Paschal’s (B Centerpoint):
This Atlanta classic — which also has a location in Castleberry Hill — offers up Southern classics including fried and baked chicken and a variety of Southern sides.
6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-767-0632
Other options: Asian Chao, Cafe Tazza, Coffee Beanery, Dos Equis Explorers Lounge, Dunkin Donuts, Fly Burger, Freshens, Popeye’s, Samuel Adams Bar, TGI Friday’s, Willy’s Mexican Grill
Concourse C (as in Charlie)
Sweet Georgia Juke Joint (c42): Partake in a twist on Southern food with a variety of sandwiches, fried chicken, fish and other items.
6:30 a.m.-11 p.m., 404-763-9196
The Original El Taco (c14 and Concourse F Mezzanine):
Get in on some Tex-Mex with tacos, quesadillas, burritos and other Mexican specialties.
9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 404-768-0477
The Pecan Bar (C4):
The restaurant’s College Park location might have closed, but The Pecan Bar at Hartsfield-Jackson is still serving up Southern classics including crab cakes and shrimp pecan salad.
6:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
The Varsity (C21 and F): Atlanta is inextricably linked with The Varsity, which offers up burgers, hot dogs and the famous Frosted Orange.
5 a.m.-11 p.m.
Other options: Atlanta Bread Company, Baja Fresh, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Chick-fil-A, Famous Famiglia Pizzeria, Five Guys, Fresh Healthy Cafe, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Links Grill, Longhorn Steakhouse, Pino Gelato, Starbucks, Umaizushi
Concourse D (as in Delta)
40/40 Bar (D Centerpoint): The sports bar and lounge — which offers a variety of cocktails — is owned by rapper Jay-Z.
7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 404-762-1577
Atlanta Braves All-Star Grill (D8): Cheer on the Braves — and other teams — with a beer and pub food including burgers, tacos and flatbreads.
6 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-305-8001
Chicken + Beer: Jay-Z isn’t the only rapper in the airport restaurant and bar game — Ludacris recently opened his Chicken + Beer concept, which serves up dishes including chicken and waffles, battered catfish, sandwiches and salads.
Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill (D Centerpoint): The Mediterranean concept features dishes including cold chicken laffa, Greek salad and a hummus snack tray.
5 a.m.-10:30 p.m., 404-762-1577
Mustard Seed BBQ (D23): The barbecue joint serves up barbecue sandwiches and sides.
9 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-254-0658
Terrapin Brewery (D Centerpoint):
This tap room offers pours from Athens-based Terrapin Brewery as well as food, and also functions as a smoking lounge.
6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 404-762-1577
Other options: Auntie Annie’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Fab Yo, Famous Famiglia, Five Guys, Food Network Kitchen, Freshens, Harvest & Grounds, Phillip’s Seafood, Popeye’s.
Concourse E (as in Echo):
One Flew South: Recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding service in 2014 and 2015, this much-lauded spot serves upscale cuisine including sushi, sandwiches and entrees including miso BBQ ribeye and salmon hot pot.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-816-3464, oneflewsouthatl.com
Sojourner’s Cafe: A farm-t0-table concept serving new American cuisine including burgers and gumbo, as well as craft beer.
8 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-767-5456
Other options: Arby’s, Blue Moon Brewhouse, Caribou Coffee, Freshens, McDonald’s, Nathan’s, Nature’s Table, Panda Express, Qdoba Mexican Grill, TGI Friday’s, Villa Pizza
Concourse F (as in Foxtrot):
Ecco (F Mezzanine): A European-style menu includes panini, pizzas, pastas and meat and cheese boards.
10:00 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-768-1999
Jekyll Island Seafood Company (F Centerpoint): Get a taste of the Georgia coast with a variety of seafood options.
9 a.m.-11 p.m. 404-209-9079
Other options: French Meadow Bakery, Lorena Garcia Tapas, Pei Wei Asian Diner, Starbucks, The Original El Taco, The Pecan Bistro, The Varsity
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}