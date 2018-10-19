Walt Disney World announces new 'nature-inspired' resort

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World guests will have another place to call home in a few years.
Company officials announced Thursday plans to build a nature-inspired resort along the shores of Bay Lake, situated between Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.
The hotel complex will also not be far from Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Contemporary Resort and will include 900 hotel rooms and Disney Vacation Club villas.
It will be the 16th Disney Vacation Club property, according to a Disney press release.
Disney officials said the new deluxe resort, which has not yet been named, will open in 2022.
Officials also did not reveal how much the resort will cost to build or how much it will cost for guests to stay at the new accommodations.
The location is also near the former River Country water park, which closed in 2001. Disney did not say if the new hotel will be built on the site of the old water park.
Three other new resorts are also in the works at Walt Disney World, including an expanded Coronado Springs resort, the new Riviera resort near Epcot and an immersive Star Wars-themed hotel near Hollywood Studios.
Disney officials said more than 1,700 new hotel rooms and DVC villas will open over the next four years.
