0 Upscale mini golf coming to Atlanta

A new upscale golf course is coming to a mixed-use development in west Midtown Atlanta next year.

The Interlock, a $450 million development off Howell Mill Road and 14th Street, will now feature Puttshack, a mini golf venue, according to a news release.

Puttshack will occupy over 25,000 square feet of the development, and feature four mini golf courses with nine holes, plus a private event space.

The west Midtown location will be Puttshack's American debut. Currently, they have three locations in the United Kingdom.

"As we expand into the U.S., Atlanta is a must-have market for Puttshack – and west Midtown is the perfect fit," Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack said in a press release announcing the plans. "Our social entertainment experience is unlike any other – we've been blown away by the response to the concept in London, and we have no doubt we will see the same in Atlanta."

According to the release, "Puttshack is the latest concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing."

The Interlock was designed to encourage walking, biking and open space use within an urban environment, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

The Interlock is a mix-use development in west Midtown that is slated to open in 2020.

Photo: Puttshack

"We couldn't be more thrilled to announce the addition of Puttshack to The Interlock," Justin Latone, senior vice president of leasing for S.J. Collins Enterprises, the development company, said. "The high level of activity in both their innovative mini golf experience and best-in-class food and beverage offering is exactly the type of concept we seek for this high-energy, urban and mixed-use setting."

In addition to Puttshack, The Interlock will have approximately 200,000 square feet of office space; 100,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space; 350 apartment units; 70 single-family homes and a Marriott Tribute Portfolio boutique hotel, according to the news release.

When completed, The Interlock will also feature Slater Hospitality Concepts, which is designing the development's rooftop experience, according to the news release. Other occupants will include St. Germain French Bakery, Velvet Taco, Cathy's Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches and Georgia Technology Ventures. WeWork will also add a sixth Atlanta location at The Interlock, renting 118,000 square feet of office space.

The development will include a rooftop private pool club and lounge with a retractable roof, and an upscale 12,000-square-foot, two-story restaurant and outdoor bar with covered patio.

