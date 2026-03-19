Upscale 9-hole miniature golf course opens inside 1 of ‘Best New Attractions’ in the country

A new nine-hole indoor miniature golf course called “The Dog Leg” will open on Saturday, March 21, at Painted Pickle in Atlanta. The attraction is located in the Ottley-Armour district near the future expansion of the Atlanta BeltLine.

The Dog Leg is located inside The Compeatery, a dedicated social gaming and dining section within the larger Painted Pickle venue. While one side of the facility features boutique indoor pickleball courts, this new putting course is designed to provide interactive entertainment for all guests, regardless of whether they play pickleball.

The Dog Leg features dramatic undulations, sloping greens and faux hazards such as sand traps and bunkers. These elements are designed to replicate the feel of a traditional country club putting green rather than a standard miniature golf course. The nine-hole layout is intended to offer an elevated and competitive putting experience.

The name of the course is derived from the golf term for a hole that bends sharply, resembling the shape of a dog’s hind leg. According to the venue, the name also references the dog-themed branding used throughout Painted Pickle and the “dog-eat-dog” spirit of head-to-head competition.

Justin Amick serves as the president and CEO of Painted Hospitality. He stated that the venue was built to serve as a hub for social connection through activity.

“The idea behind Painted Pickle has always been to create a place where people can gather, compete and connect while enjoying great food and drinks,” Amick said. “With The Dog Leg, we’re adding another interactive experience that fits perfectly within The Compeatery — giving guests another fun and approachable way to engage in a little friendly competition.”

The Painted Pickle was named one of USA Today’s 10Best “Best New Attractions” in the country in 2025.

The Compeatery operates as a separate social gaming and dining environment from the pickleball courts. It features a sports bar atmosphere with large-screen TVs and various communal gathering spaces. Complimentary games available in this area include ping pong, bucketball, subsoccer tables, cornhole, table shuffleboard and darts. Strategy, board, beach and lawn games are also provided for guests.

The dining program at the venue includes signature sushi rolls, fresh salads, bowls, charcuterie, shareable small plates and paninis. The beverage menu features craft cocktails, local beers and artisanal wines available by the glass or bottle. Guests can also utilize multiple patios throughout the facility to watch the gaming action.

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The course will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis starting March 21. Pricing is $18 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under. The Dog Leg will also be available for private parties, corporate events and team-building experiences.

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