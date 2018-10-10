Universal Orlando unveils New Year's Eve events

How will you celebrate the arrival of 2019?
Universal Orlando Resort revealed details about New Year’s Eve festivities across the destination, offering opportunities for guests to find their ideal celebration.
The ultimate New Year’s Eve upscale party for guests 21 and up, EVE at Universal CityWalk is a separately ticketed event that includes an unlimited selection of gourmet dishes, access to six CityWalk clubs with live bands and DJs, featuring DJ M-Squared on Orlando’s largest outdoor dance floor, plus a Champagne toast at midnight underneath a magnificent display of confetti bursts and pyrotechnics.
EVE tickets are now on sale and start at $109.99. Special offers include $30 off tickets purchased before Dec. 15, plus a special discount for Annual Passholders. VIP ticket packages are also available and include two complimentary drinks, additional premium food options and a private viewing area for the pyrotechnics display. For tickets and event details, visit www.CityWalk.com/EVE.
Guests can also ring in the New Year at Universal Studios Florida, where the Music Plaza Stage and Central Park areas will transform into party zones featuring live music, appearances by beloved Universal Orlando characters and essential party favors. Festivities continue as the new lagoon show, Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration, caps off a full day in the parks and pyrotechnic displays blast off at midnight to mark the start of a new year.
New Year’s Eve celebrations at Universal Studios Florida are included with regular theme park admission. Guests planning to celebrate the holidays at Universal Orlando can also take advantage of the Holidays Splash, Stay and Play package, which includes $100 savings on travel from November 17-January 6.
Universal Orlando’s on-site hotels will also offer unique dining options, live entertainment, midnight toasts and balloon drops to mark the new year. Highlights include Hard Rock Hotel’s “Rock-In 2018!” and Jake’s “Best of 2018” Beer Dinner at Loews Royal Pacific Resort. Click here for details on hotel events and special ticket offers.
