Unique place to watch college football games on 36-foot TV in Atlanta

ATLANTA - There's nothing like the college football gameday experience!
But between ticket prices, parking and travel, fans can't always make it to the stadium for the big game. But there's an alternative in Atlanta.
If you aren’t going to a game, there’s no better place to be on game day than the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. Tailgate Saturdays are back at the popular downtown Atlanta attraction, featuring live entertainment, tailgate games, prizes for fans and more!
With four games showing at one time on a 36-foot high-definition video board, at noon and 3:30 p.m., fans can celebrate Saturdays with a one-of-a-kind gameday experience. Every guest can play multiple tailgate games, participate in live trivia and win prizes in The Home Depot’s Hard Hat Scavenger Hunt.
Tailgate Saturdays take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday during the college football season.
This week’s matchups being shown at the hall include:
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
Miami vs. Toledo
Florida State vs. Syracuse
Georgia Tech vs. Pitt
Boise State vs. Oklahoma State
BYU vs. Wisconsin
Georgia Southern vs. Clemson
LSU vs. Auburn
Admission to watch the games is included with a ticket to the College Football Hall of Fame.
