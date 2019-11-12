Ultimate BBQ road trip includes 1 spot in every state including this Ga. diner

Imagine visiting the best BBQ spot in every state!
It's touted as the "Ultimate BBQ Road Trip."
BBQ experts Go Shindig, have mapped out the road trip across the US, stopping at all of the top-rated grill houses. For its Georgia stop, they suggest a visit to Community Q BBQ in Decatur.
In order to create the roadmap, Go Shindog ranked the top five BBQ restaurants from each state to find the top ranking based on TripAdvisor reviews and the average price of a meal including appetizers and a drink.
Go Shindig then used a route planner to determine the most efficient driving route in order to visit all of the top restaurants in each state.
Community Q was not only picked as the Georgia spot to visit, but it was picked as the fourth best spot in the country.
How long would it take you to complete the Ultimate BBQ Road Trip? According to the research, it would take you just over 10 days to complete it, including a stop in Alaska. The food and drinks would cost you nearly $700 while travel would set travelers back another $1300.
Start saving now!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}