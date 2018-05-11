0 Treat mom like a queen with these metro Atlanta Mother's Day brunches

101 Steak. Treat mom to a brunch buffet from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for $42 for adults and $18 for children under 12. The regular dinner menu will be served from 5-9 p.m. The restaurant is also offering a $200 Mother’s Day package featuring a $100 gift card to The Posh Spot spa and $100 to 101 Steak for $150.

3621 Vinings Slope SE #4110, Atlanta. 770-805-8855, 101steakatl.com/

5Church. Enjoy a special brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for $40 per adult and $18 for children 12 and under. A limited menu will be offered for dinner service from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

1197 Peachtree St. NE #528, Atlanta. 404-400-3669, 5churchatlanta.com .

American Cut. The eatery is offering a brunch from 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. for $65 per person featuring spicy crab toast with avocado, lobster cake Benedict, Nutella-stuffed French toast and steak huevos rancheros. The restaurant’s a la carte dinner menu will be available from 3:30-7 p.m. The upstairs Regent Cocktail Club will also offer drink specials and a bar snack menu.

Shops Buckhead Atlanta, 3035 Peachtree Road NE #140, Atlanta. 770-415-9766, americancutsteakhouse.com/buckheadatl.

Aria. Normally closed on Sundays, this Atlanta institution will open for a special Mother’s Day dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

490 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673, aria-atl.com .

Atlas. Mom gets a free glass of bubbly at this $65 three-course prix fixe dinner. The full dinner menu, which changes daily, will also be available. Also check out the restaurant’s art installation featuring 30 pieces from artists including Foujita, Monet, Chagall, Modigliani and Soutine.

St. Regis Atlanta, 88 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. atlasrestaurant.com.

The Big Ketch Canton Street. Brunch is served from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for $34.95 for adults and $19.95 for children 12 and under and features dishes including blue crab mac and cheese and New Orleans jambalaya. Regular dinner will be served from 4-9 p.m.

1105 Canton St., Roswell. 770-993-5749; thebigketch.com.

Brezza Cucina. Treat mom to a special brunch buffet for $25 for adults and $10 for children. All mothers will also receive a complimentary mimosa or mocktail.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-724-9700, brezzacucina.com/

The Capital Grille. Both locations will offer brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for $49 for adults and $15 for children, featuring a choice of appetizer including white cheddar potato and leek soup or Caesar salad; choice of entrée including shrimp and grits or lobster frittata; and choice of dessert including crème brûlée or strawberries and cream. The regular dinner menu will be served from 2-8 p.m.

94 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody, 770-730-8447 and 255 E. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, 404-262-1162. thecapitalgrille.com

Chama Gaucha . The Brazilian steakhouse is offering brunch from 1-3:30 p.m. and dinner from 4-9 p.m. for $44.50 per person, including salad bar items, side dishes and 12 cuts of meat. Mothers will get a complimentary dinner voucher for a return visit.

3365 Piedmont Road NE #1350, Atlanta. 404-842-0011, chamagaucha.com/atlanta .

Cibo e Beve. The restaurant will offer a special brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with specials including a braised brisket biscuit with apple butter, cheddar and scrambled egg, the Cowboy Omelet filled with peppers, onions, ham, green chilies and cheese and the Bubbe’s Breakfast with a bagel, cream cheese, lox, poached eggs and hollandaise. A limited version of the dinner menu will be featured from 4- 9 p.m.

4969 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-250-8988, ciboatlanta.com/beve

City Winery. The spot next to Ponce City Market spot is hosting Jazz & Blues Brunch. The $20 event features performances by Julie Dexter and Kebbi Williams from noon-3 p.m., and guests can order off the à la carte brunch menu will be available starting at 11:30. Available for purchase during the show (as well as throughout the day in the restaurant) will be a $20 custom-labeled “Happy Mother’s Day” bottle of a 2017 rosé of syrah.

650 North Avenue NE, Ste #201, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

Colletta. The restaurant will offer a special brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring dishes such as pan fried banana bread with sorghum butter and breakfast pizza with bacon, sausage, eggs, san simon di costa and potatoes. Dinner will also be served from 5-9 p.m.

Avalon, 900 3rd St., Alpharetta. 678-722- 8335, collettarestaurant.com

Concentrics Restaurants. All restaurants will offer a complimentary photo booth with printed photos during brunch. Eateries include:

—Allora. Enjoy brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Twelve Hotel Midtown, 361 17th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-961-7370, alloraatl.com.

—The Brasserie at PARISH. The eatery is serving Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and dinner from 5:30-9 p.m.

240 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-681-4434, parishatl.com

—ROOM at Twelve. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

400 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404.418.1250 or visit roomattwelve.com.

—TAP. The Midtown restaurant will serve a special brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

1180 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404.347.2220, tapat1181.com.

—Two Urban Licks will serve a special brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 6-10 p.m.

820 Ralph McGill Blvd. Atlanta, 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com.

The Cowfish. The burger-sushi fusion joint is offering complimentary chocolate covered strawberries for all moms who dine in on Mother’s Day.

Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-225-0009, thecowfish.com

Dantanna’s. Both locations are offering a special brunch menu and will offer moms complimentary dessert and $15 bottomless mimosas from 12:30-4 p.m. The Buckhead location will also offer its full brunch menu.

Shops Around Lenox, 3400 Around Lenox Road NE #304, Atlanta, 404-760-8873, and 1 CNN Center #269, Atlanta, 404-705-8873. dantannas.com

Donetto. Moms will get a complimentary Bellini during brunch from noon-2:30 p.m., and dinner from 5-10 p.m. with new dishes including shaved porchetta sandwich at brunch and ricotta and provolone-stuffed mezzaluna at dinner.

976 Brady Ave. NW Suite 110, Atlanta. 404-445-6867, donettoatlanta.com

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar is opening its doors early on May 13 for a special pop-up Mother’s Day brunch served from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road #1410, Marietta. 770-635-7641, driftoysterbar.com.

Eclipse di Luna. Both locations are offering a complimentary mimosa or glass of sangria for mothers during brunch.

764 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta, 404-846-0449 and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, 678-205-5862. eclipsediluna.com

Food 101 . Chef Ron Eyester will prepare shows some love to all the moms out there with a special Mother’s Day brunch menu. Sip on the 101 Bloody Mary and enjoy brunch specialties from chef Ron Eyester like crab cake benedict, smoked turkey and mushroom omelet, steak and eggs and more. 404-497-9700, food101atl.com .

Fuji Hana Thai Peppers. Moms get complimentary “Momosas” during brunch starting at 12:30 p.m.

2606 George Busbee Pkwy., Kennesaw. 770-419-9500, fujihanathaipeppers.com.

Il Giallo Osteria & Bar. The restaurant will serve a brunch menu from noon-2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5-9 p.m. including a scallop special.

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-709-2148, ilgialloatl.com

Gypsy Kitchen and The Southern Gentleman. The Shops Buckhead Atlanta restaurants are teaming up for a special brunch buffet with dishes from each restaurant from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for $58 per adult and $24 for children 12 and under.

Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Gypsy Kitchen, 404-939-9840 and The Southern Gentleman, 404-939-9845. sphospitality.com .

JCT Kitchen & Bar. The restaurant will open early at 2 p.m. and will serve its meat-and-three Sunday Supper menu.

1198 Howell Mill Road #18, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, jctkitchen.com/

Livingston Restaurant + Bar. The eatery in the Georgian Terrace Hotel is serving a brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for $38 for adults and $15 for children 6-12 (children 5 and under are free) featuring breads and pastries, omelet and carving stations, a cold buffet with fruits and salads, a hot buffet, a children’s buffet and a dessert station. Price is $38 for adults and $15 for children ages 6 to 12 (children ages 5 and under are complimentary). In addition to the restaurant, The Grand Ballroom is also open for Sunday brunch. Three-hour parking is complimentary. 404-897-5000; livingstonatlanta.com .

McCray’s Tavern. The Smyrna and Lawrenceville locations of this eatery will serve a brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-33 p.m. for $29.95 per adult and $9.95 for children 12 and under with more than 30 items including a carving station with prime rib and glazed ham; baked ziti, grouper and vegetables. Mothers will receive complimentary flowers, and a make-your-own Bloody Mary bar will also be available.

4500 West Village Place, Smynra, 678-370-9112 and 100 N. Perry Street, Lawrenceville, 770-407-6754. mccraystavern.com

Meehan’s Public House- Vinings. Keep the Mother’s Day celebration going on May 14 starting at 5 p.m. with Massages & Martinis, offering a martini and a 10-minute massage from a local spa for $17.

2810 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 770-433-1920, meehanspublichouse.com/location/vinings

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails. The restaurant offers a three-course prix fixe dinner from 4-9 p.m. for $40 per person that features items such as pickled Royal Red shrimp toast, Southern fried chicken breast, grilled wagyu sirloin and blueberry-lavender panna cotta.

800 Mayfield Rd, Alpharetta. 770-817-0161; miltonscuisine.com.

Oak Steakhouse. The Avalon spot will have extended brunch hours from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and dishes including country fried steak and warm cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing, as well as $5 mimosas. Dinner will also be served from 5-9 p.m. 5 to 9 p.m. as well.

Avalon, 950 3rd St, Alpharetta. 678-722-8333, oaksteakhouseatlanta.com

The Optimist. The eatery will serve a one-time brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m with dishes including savory smoked salmon toast, crab cake benedict, steak and eggs, shrimp and polenta, French toast and quiche. The regular dinner menu will be available starting at 5 p.m.

914 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com/

Park Tavern in Piedmont Park. Treat mom to brunch on the patio overlooking Piedmont Park. The buffet — which is $34.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 7 and older and free for children six and younger — features items including omelets, French Toast, Eggs Benedict and cheese grits. The price also includes non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-0001, parktavern.com.

Punch Bowl Social. The new spot at The Battery will serve a special buffet brunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m .for $25 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under, including omelette, taco and salad stations and brunch dishes including bacon and scrambled eggs. All moms will receive a complimentary mimosa, and if they can bowl a strike after one try, their entree will be free.

The Battery, 875 Battery Ave. Ste. 720, Atlanta. 470-443-1443, punchbowlsocial.com/

STK. The Midtown steakhouse is offering an a la carte boozy brunch from noon-4 p.m. featuring items including King Crab Benedict, dry-aged strip, eggs, breakfast potatoes and lobster and King Crab omelets, as well as boozy frozen beverages.The restaurant’s regular menu will also be available.

1075 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-793-0144, togrp.com/venue/stk-atlanta/

St. Cecilia. The Buckhead spot will offer a special a la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with dishes including crab and chive omelet, braised beef short rib agnolotti, lobster and shrimp salad and crispy salmon. The regular dinner menu will be available starting at 5 p.m.

3455 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-554-9995, stceciliaatl.com/

The St. Regis Atlanta. The hotel will offer two seatings, the first at 12:30 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m. The brunch buffet — which will feature live music from a jazz band — will offer a seafood display, carving and omelet stations and a variety of desserts, as well as a live Bloody Mary and Mimosa station. At the end of the brunch, floral experts will teach moms and guests how to arrange a small bouquet of flowers that they can take home. The brunch is $149 for adults, $75 for children between 12 and 8, $59 for children between the ages of 4 and 7, and free for children under 3.

88 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-563-7799, exploretock.com/stregisatl.

Southern Art. Enjoy a Southern buffet from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for $95 for adults and $45 for children 5 and older (children four and younger are free). Children can visit the interactive card-making and flower bouquet-making stations to make gifts for their moms.

InterContinental Buckhead, 3315 Peachtree Road NE. 404-946-9070, southernart.com

Sweet Auburn BBQ. Check out a special brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., as well as dessert special “A Mother’s Day Off,” with strawberry wine shortcakes made with sugared pound cake cubes and a strawberry wine reduction.

656 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com/

Wahoo! Grill. The restaurant will offer a special brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for $29 per adult and $15 for children ages 4-12 (children 3 and under are free).

1042 West College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com

Get a taste of the new fusion revolution with the 2018 AJC Spring Dining Guide: Global Mashup

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.