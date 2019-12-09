  • Top things to do: Pub crawls, ice skating, FREE events and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    FREE EVENTS:

    The Atlanta BeltLine offers all kinds of FREE workout and activity classes like soccer and aerobics.

     

    THINGS TO DO THAT COST A FEW $$:

    Now through December 31:

    Lace up your ice skates and take in some incredible views of the city of Atlanta while you hit the rink at The Roof at Ponce City Market. Adult tickets are $25 and Child tickets are $22 (11 and younger).
     
    December 14:
     
    Grab your friends and head to the Pub Crawl on the Atlanta BeltLine. Restaurants participating include Apres Diem, Park Tavern, Pure Taqueria and more! Tickets start at $35.
     
    Grab your favorite ugly holiday sweater and booze it up at the 5th annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl! Participating bars include Buckhead Saloon, Red Door Tavern, and many more! Tickets start at $20.
     
    Dec. 16
    Maker’s Mark and the Atlanta Community Food Bank are bringing together Atlanta’s top music artists, bartenders and more for an exclusive, one-night-only Maker’s Mark Old Fashioned Holiday Party. Musical performances will feature two Atlanta-based artists, Cameron J. Henderson (known for his R&B hits and sensational choreography) and Caleb Colossus (known for his dominating performance and long-standing presence on the hit Netflix show Rhythm + Flow). 
     
    Now through January 5
    Lanier Islands presents Magical Night of Lights! A stunning 7 miles of beautiful Christmas lights. A car for 1-10 passengers is $45.
     
    Experience Santa's Fantastical, where technology, art, nostalgia and more come together to give you a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Tickets for kids 3-12 start at $19.95, adults start at $24.95. Kids 2 and younger are free.
     
    Now through December 24:
     
    Take in a performance of The Nutcracker at The Fox Theatre. Tickets start at $35.

