Top things to do: Pub crawls, ice skating, FREE events and more!

Lace up your ice skates and take in some incredible views of the city of Atlanta while you hit the rink at The Roof at Ponce City Market. Adult tickets are $25 and Child tickets are $22 (11 and younger).
Maker’s Mark and the Atlanta Community Food Bank are bringing together Atlanta’s top music artists, bartenders and more for an exclusive, one-night-only Maker’s Mark Old Fashioned Holiday Party. Musical performances will feature two Atlanta-based artists, Cameron J. Henderson (known for his R&B hits and sensational choreography) and Caleb Colossus (known for his dominating performance and long-standing presence on the hit Netflix show Rhythm + Flow).
Experience Santa's Fantastical, where technology, art, nostalgia and more come together to give you a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Tickets for kids 3-12 start at $19.95, adults start at $24.95. Kids 2 and younger are free.
