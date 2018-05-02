0 Top 10 things to do in Atlanta

ATLANTA - What are Atlanta's top spots for tourists?

Travelers planning trips to Atlanta are following global booking trends, according to new TripAdvisor data.

TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travel Trend Report revealed that while classic experiences remain the most booked among travelers, cultural categories such as food tours are increasingly popular with travelers.

That trend is consistent in Atlanta, where classic local experiences like the Georgia Aquarium and the World of Coca-Cola top the list, but unique experiences like movie set tours and food experiences crack the top 10 list.

Here are the rankings:

1. Georgia Aquarium General Admission

Experience the beauty of one of the world's largest aquariums with this general admission pass to the Georgia Aquarium. Get an up-close look at exotic marine life, learn about aquatic habitats and check out one of the most diverse examples of oceanic life in the world. This admission option is ideal for travelers who want to experience the thrill of underwater nature without ever getting wet.

2. Atlanta City Tour by Electric Car

Avoid the hassle of planning out rides around the city and maneuvering through the heavy traffic with this Atlanta tour by electric car. Your guide helps you cover 15 miles in under two hours, while you make stops at popular spots such as the CNN Center, the World of Coca-Cola, and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site.

Vintage vending machines on display at the World of Coca-Cola. World of Coca-Cola

3. World of Coca-Cola Admission

Explore the history of the world's most famous beverage brand at the World of Coca-Cola, the dynamic, multimedia home of Coke’s 128-year-old secret formula. Get closer than ever to the vault that holds the secret Coca-Cola recipe. See more than 1,200 rare artifacts and get a behind-the-scenes look at the bottling process. Then take a trip around the world in a thrilling 4-D movie experience before sampling more than 100 different beverages.

4. Atlanta CityPASS

Experience Atlanta’s must-see tourist attractions — and enjoy considerable savings — on this exciting Atlanta CityPASS tour. Visit the Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola and CNN Studio Tours. Then choose between Zoo Atlanta or the National Center for Civil and Human Rights; and the Fernbank Museum of Natural History or the College Football Hall of Fame.

5. CNN Atlanta Studio Tour

This CNN studio tour packs a ton of fun into less than an hour, so it’s easy to fit it into your travel schedule and leaves you with plenty of time to explore other areas of Atlanta, too. With special behind-the-scenes information, such as which special effects are used when, get the most out of visiting CNN Center with this guided tour.

6. Zoo Atlanta Admission

Purchase your tickets ahead of time for admission to the popular Zoo Atlanta, home to more than 1,000 animals from around the world.

So what goes into the makings of a "Walking Dead" zombie? (Besides flesh?) Plenty of makeup. And time. AMC

7. Walking Dead Filming Location Tour in Haralson

Fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ will love this guided walking tour of some of the filming locations from seasons two through five in Haralson, Georgia. Choose from a morning or afternoon departure time, then visit places such as the Cherokee Rose Retail, the Esco Feed Mill Complex, Merle's Death Barn, and the Meeting Barn. Get behind-the-scenes information from the show, and enjoy some fun surprises along the way.

8. Walking Dead Big Zombie Tour Part One

Take a tour of ‘The Walking Dead’ filming locations in Atlanta with a guide who has starred as an extra on AMC’s hit television series. Along the way, get an insider’s peek at the hospital where the whole storyline of the show began, as well as the Goat Farm from the “Vatos” episode. You can also test your TWD knowledge against other fans during a trivia game session.

9. Atlanta's Southern Food Tour

Save time trying out restaurants based solely on recommendations only to be disappointed. This Atlanta food tour gives you the lay of the land when it comes to Southern food, and allows you to try 15 different tastings at seven super-popular eateries. Find your favorite spots, and then use your included coupon booklet to save money when you go back for a meal.

10. Atlanta Sightseeing Bus Tour

See the highlights of Atlanta on a 5-hour bus tour that includes stops at key sites such as the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park. Your guide shares commentary throughout the tour as you travel to Krog Street Market, Ponce City Market, Centennial Olympic Park, Atlantic Station, and more. Have time to purchase lunch at the CNN Center, and enjoy a drive through the Buckhead neighborhood to view stately mansions. Includes guide, driver, and transportation in a climate-controlled coach.

