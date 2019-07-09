This Atlanta rooftop bar named one of the best in the country

Hoping to enjoy a delicious cocktail while overlooking the city’s skyline? You’re in luck, because one of the best in the United States is right here in Atlanta.
Thrillist, a lifestyle publication, recently released its list of “The 23 Best Rooftop Bars in America.” To determine the ranking, its experts scoured the 50 states to find rooftop bars that are stellar.
One Atlanta spot received kudos: 9 Mile Station.
Located atop Ponce City Market, the bar was praised for its decor, nearby carnival games and “hard-to-find ales and lagers,” the team said.
“9 Mile possesses one of the most stunning views of Georgia capital’s skyline connecting downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead in one pan,” the writers continued. “9 Mile Station literally takes it to the next level.”
California dominated the round-up. Two spots in Los Angeles, Perch and Spire 73, made the cut as well as Altitude in San Diego and El Techo in San Francisco.
A few restaurants in New York were also highlight, including Top of the Strand and Penthouse 808. And a couple of Washington, D.C., eateries, Columbia Room and POV Rooftop and Lounge, were also featured.
Want to know what other places made the list? Take a look here.
