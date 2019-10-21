0
Things to do: Wicked at The Fox, Saints and Sinners Ball, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
October 25
Bring your lantern and head to Grant Park for the annual Lantern Parade. It's FREE to attend!
October 26
The Meadow at Piedmont Park offers all kinds of activities and projects for the whole family.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
October 23 - Nov. 17th
Catch a performance of the Boradway hit, WICKED at the Fox Theatre.
Ticket prices vary.
October 26
Dress up in your Halloween best and head over to Park Tavern for the annual Saints and Sinners Ball! One of the best Halloween parties in the ATL! General admission starts at $20.
Celebrate Halloween in the Highlands! Dress in your best costume and enjoy all kinds of drink specials.
Tickets are $30.
October 25-27
Head out to Stone Mountain Park for the Country Living Fair. Shop all kinds of crafts and vintage goods. Tickets start at $13.
October 25
In the mood for a frighteningly-fun night? Well, you’re in for a treat! The mad scientists at Fernbank have been working in the lab, brewing a fresh batch of adult Halloween fun.
October 26
Grab your kids and come on out and trick-or-treat at Fernbank Museum. Cost is included with museum admission. Members are FREE.
