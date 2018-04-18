0 Things to Do: SweetWater 420 Fest, Big Shanty Festival and home tours

April 18 - 11

Lemonade Days

This Dunwoody festival at Brook Run Park features more than 30 full-scale carnival rides, food and beverage vendors, a 5K Run, three days of center stage performances and the popular Dunwoody Idol contest.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

Join the Serenbe Playhouse ‘Under the Sea’ for an adventure the entire family will never forget! Relive the classic Disney musical with Ariel and her friends! As Ariel knows, there is beauty in the everyday human objects all around us. This motto will ring true with complete scenic and costume elements made from recycled materials – going from trash to pure treasure!

April 19

Alive in Roswell

This monthly festival features live bands, food trucks, kids games, face painting, balloons, etc. and enjoys participation from the many boutiques, small businesses and restaurants surrounding the venues.

April 19 - May 13

Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens

Take is a tour of a newly built Buckhead residence featuring the talents and creativity of 16 interior designers plus landscape architects. Inspired by the English country homes designed by architect Sir Edwin Lutyens in the early 1900s, the seven-bedroom, six-bath residence features dramatic yet cozy elements, such as a steep roof, front courtyard and five fireplaces.

April 20 - 22

SweetWater 420 Fest

Try 20 types of SweetWater beer, shop from food trucks, hear an amazing lineup of musicians, browse an artists’ market, see comedy, and visit the eco village at SweetWater 420 Fest and 5K at Centennial Olympic Park.

Druid Hills Tour of Homes & Gardens

The 2018 Druid Hills Tour of Homes & Gardens celebrates its 50th year with five homes and six gardens that feature the work of master renovators and landscape designers. The tour will also feature a series of events at Emory Village and throughout the neighborhood including small bites of southern fare, performances from local musicians, and the opportunity to shop local farmstand produce.

JordanCon

JordanCon is a fantasy literature convention founded in honor of the late author, Robert Jordan. Jordan was the author of the best-selling The Wheel of Time series. The convention features eight tracks of simultaneous programming, a Dealers’ Hall, gaming, an Art Show featuring original art by a variety of artists, and charity events benefiting the Mayo Clinic and other charities. events take place at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia.

April 21

Superhero Day at the Georgia Aquarium

Celebrate Earth Day by being a superhero for the sea! Learn how you can help protect marine life through interactive activities on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Special activities will be held in the atrium from 11:30am-2:30pm and include a recycling & compost prize wheel, pot decorating craft, The Home Depot kids workshop, a photo station and Superhero Academy!

STEM Wars

STEM WARS events are ONE-DAY conferences that consist of fast-paced academic competitions, interactive presentations, hands-on workshops, a S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) focused college and career fair, Robotics & Drone showcases, website, video game and mobile application design and more. All events are at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. Free

Sandy Springs Lantern Parade

The parade starts at Steel Canyon Golf Club and ends at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Chantelle Rytter, the creator of the very successful Beltline, Grant Park, and Decatur Lantern Parades, produces our unique “Take It to the River” Lantern Parade. Once the parade reaches the river, paddlers from High Country Outfitters will escort select lanterns to the river for a floating parade. Don't miss this riveting river light display!

April 21 - 22

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

This festival is a two-day outdoor festival bringing art to the streets of the city. The event will include a children’s play area, local musicians, interactive art stations, plus up to 150 arts and crafts participants in every discipline. The festival location is in the heart of Sandy Springs, near interstate access and all things Atlanta. Free.

Big Shanty Festival

Downtown Kennesaw is host to the annual Big Shanty Festival. The festival combines the best of the rich heritage of Kennesaw and the Civil War era with today’s fun filled activities. Over 70,000 attendees will enjoy the more than 250 booths with arts & crafts, food vendors, merchants, and live entertainment.

Atlanta Arab Festival

Enjoy a weekend filled with Arabic flavors, sights and sounds! Enjoy unique live performances on the stage. Embark on a culinary tour at the Arab world food court. Shop for little treasures at the bustling souk. Explore fun activities and enjoy the games and rides.

Alive! Expo

Alive! Expo is "The Natural Products & Green Living" consumer event. Every year Alive! Expo brings together local and national companies that specialize in natural and organic products, natural and organic foods, environmental, Green and Eco products for the home, pets, and the whole family, recyclable products, naturopathic & alternative practitioners, chiropractors, vitamins and supplements, as well as health food retailers and community non-profit organizations.



