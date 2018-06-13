0 Things to Do: Summer Beer Fest, Grilled Cheese Festival and summer plays!

June 9 - 24

"Mamma Mia!"

Mamma Mia! is a rousing dance musical and story of love and friendship featuring popular Abba songs at Ferst Center for the Arts.

June 9 - 16

Dunwoody Restaurant Week

Several restaurants in Dunwoody will showcase their best dishes during Dunwoody Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants serve at set prices so you can sample food and drink from some of the best spots in Atlanta. Menu prices vary.

June 12 - 17

"Sweeny Todd"

In this dark and witty musical, revenge-hungry Sweeney Todd returns to London to settle a few scores and save a pie shop. At Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

June 14 - July 1

"The Life and Death of King John"

A story of murder, betrayal, and religious intolerance at the highest levels of government at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse.

June 15

Summer in the City

Decatur's Summer in the City has 60 tons of sand on the street, kids’ activities, bands, carnival food, beer, and wine. Free.

June 15 - 17

Junteenth

Juneteenth is a free three-day music festival at Mozley Park that commemorates the abolition of slavery. A Saturday parade leaves Morris Brown College at noon and follows MLK Drive to the festival, which has vendors and children’s activities. The fireworks are Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

June 15 - August 25

"Peter Pan"

Peter Pan is a new version of the famous story about Peter, Wendy, pixie dust, and pirates, performed in the forest at Serenbe Playhouse in Chattahoochee Hills.

June 16 - 17

Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival

Restaurants from all over Atlanta will be serving up bites of melty, cheesy, goodness over the course of two days fat the Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival at Brookhaven Park! Tickets are $27.

June 16

Atlanta Summer Beer Festival

Nothing goes better with summer than beer. Sample over 200 beers, catch a live band and more at the Atlanta Summer Beer Festival at its new location in Historic 4th Ward Park. Tickets start at $40.

Cumming Rock of Ages

Get your rock on at the Cumming Rock of Ages at the Cumming Fairgrounds. 7 bands take the stage for a day of live music for all ages. Enjoy tribute bands for AC/DC, Jason Aldean, Led Zepplina nd Guns N Roses as well as original acts. Tickets are $25​

June 17

Family Food Fest Atlanta

Celebrate Father’s Day at the multicultural Family Food Fest Atlanta at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot. Taste dishes from local chefs and meet local news personalities like WSB-TV’s Tom Jones!

© 2018 Cox Media Group.