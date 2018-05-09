  • Things to Do: Mother's Day, Arts Festivals and Shaky Beats

    Decatur Lantern Parade

    Spring is in full affect and you don’t want to miss one of the best spring nights of the year with the Decatur Lantern Parade. Enjoy all of the lanterns that will light up the night.

    May 11 - 12

    Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

    It’s sure to be a finger-licking good time at Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival at Cauble Park in Acworth. Enjoy samples from cook teams firing up delicious pork, ribs and chicken, plus live music and entertainment and fun for kids.

    May 11 - 13

    Shaky Beats Music Festival

    Kygo, Marshmello and Zedd head up this year’s Shaky Beats Music Festival line-up More than 50 other EDM and hip-hop artists play Central Park in Downtown Atlanta. Attendees must be 18 and older and tickets start at $95.

    Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil Show

    If you like gems and jewelry, make sure to head out to The Georgia Mineral Society’s Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil show this Mother’s Day weekend. The event will take place at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta. 

    May 12

    Slingin’ Wings Festival 

    Restaurants from all over the city will be slingin' wings all day long for your tasting pleasure at Brookhaven’s Slingin’ Wings Festival at Brookhaven Park!  Enjoy a full day of good eats, an awesome lineup of frosty brews, live local music, and all kinds of contests and activities. Tickets start at $14.

    May 12 - 13

    Dunwoody Arts Festival

    The Dunwoody Village area transforms into a whimsical artist market with fun for the entire family for the Dunwoody Arts Festival! This annual Mother’s Day tradition also features live music, food and fun for the whole family.

    Chastain Park Arts Festival

    Hear from local acoustic musicians, see fine art and crafts, shop at food vendors and visit the children’s area at the Chastain Park Arts Festival. 

    Sweet Auburn Springfest

    You don’t want to miss the the largest free outdoor festival in the Southeast! The Sweet Auburn Springfest is an eclectic, multi-block party with music, vendors and fun for the whole family in the historic Sweet Auburn District. Performers include Gabe, Soul for Real and more!

    Cherokee County Indian Festival and Pow Wow

    The Cherokee County Indian Festival and Pow Wow features native dancing, drumming, singing, and storytelling, plus arts and crafts, food vendors, pony rides, animal shows, and native skills demonstrations in Canton.

    May 13

    Mother's Day at the Zoo

    Mother’s Day weekend is the best time to take your mom to Zoo Atlanta. Mothers get in free with any regular adult or child ticket purchase.

    Mother's Day Brunch at the Ritz Carlton

    The Ritz puts on a special brunch for Mom which includes various carving stations, raw bar, caviar on ice and desserts such as Banana Split Crème Brûlée and Boysenberry Cheesecake. Children can create a flower bouquet just for Mom at the flower cart and select truffles from the Chocolatier. 

    Second Sunday at the High Museum

    Gain free admission from noon to 5 p.m. for the events taking place at the High Museum for the second Sunday in May. 

    La Raza Fest

    The La Raza Fest features Latin recording artists, Mexican folk dancers, mariachi music and food vendors at Gwinnett Place Mall.

