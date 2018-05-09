0 Things to Do: Mother's Day, Arts Festivals and Shaky Beats



May 11

Decatur Lantern Parade

Spring is in full affect and you don’t want to miss one of the best spring nights of the year with the Decatur Lantern Parade. Enjoy all of the lanterns that will light up the night.

May 11 - 12

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

It’s sure to be a finger-licking good time at Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival at Cauble Park in Acworth. Enjoy samples from cook teams firing up delicious pork, ribs and chicken, plus live music and entertainment and fun for kids.

May 11 - 13

Shaky Beats Music Festival

Kygo, Marshmello and Zedd head up this year’s Shaky Beats Music Festival line-up More than 50 other EDM and hip-hop artists play Central Park in Downtown Atlanta. Attendees must be 18 and older and tickets start at $95.

Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil Show

If you like gems and jewelry, make sure to head out to The Georgia Mineral Society’s Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil show this Mother’s Day weekend. The event will take place at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta.

May 12

Slingin’ Wings Festival

Restaurants from all over the city will be slingin' wings all day long for your tasting pleasure at Brookhaven’s Slingin’ Wings Festival at Brookhaven Park! Enjoy a full day of good eats, an awesome lineup of frosty brews, live local music, and all kinds of contests and activities. Tickets start at $14.

May 12 - 13

Dunwoody Arts Festival

The Dunwoody Village area transforms into a whimsical artist market with fun for the entire family for the Dunwoody Arts Festival! This annual Mother’s Day tradition also features live music, food and fun for the whole family.

Chastain Park Arts Festival

Hear from local acoustic musicians, see fine art and crafts, shop at food vendors and visit the children’s area at the Chastain Park Arts Festival.

Sweet Auburn Springfest

You don’t want to miss the the largest free outdoor festival in the Southeast! The Sweet Auburn Springfest is an eclectic, multi-block party with music, vendors and fun for the whole family in the historic Sweet Auburn District. Performers include Gabe, Soul for Real and more!

#ad Join V-103 at the Sweet Auburn Springfest Mother's day Weekend May 12 & 13th in the Historic Auburn Ave District! ...Food, Fun and Entertainment for the whole family! pic.twitter.com/Qp0V2yEH6Q — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) May 2, 2018

Cherokee County Indian Festival and Pow Wow

The Cherokee County Indian Festival and Pow Wow features native dancing, drumming, singing, and storytelling, plus arts and crafts, food vendors, pony rides, animal shows, and native skills demonstrations in Canton.

May 13

Mother's Day at the Zoo

Mother’s Day weekend is the best time to take your mom to Zoo Atlanta. Mothers get in free with any regular adult or child ticket purchase.

Mother's Day Brunch at the Ritz Carlton

The Ritz puts on a special brunch for Mom which includes various carving stations, raw bar, caviar on ice and desserts such as Banana Split Crème Brûlée and Boysenberry Cheesecake. Children can create a flower bouquet just for Mom at the flower cart and select truffles from the Chocolatier.

Second Sunday at the High Museum

Gain free admission from noon to 5 p.m. for the events taking place at the High Museum for the second Sunday in May.

La Raza Fest

The La Raza Fest features Latin recording artists, Mexican folk dancers, mariachi music and food vendors at Gwinnett Place Mall.

