0 Things to Do: Atlanta Auto Show, festivals, Easter egg hunts!

March 21-25

Atlanta Auto Show

The 36th Annual Atlanta International Auto Show rolls into Atlanta Wednesday, March 21st. The five-day event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center and features all makes & models of cars and trucks with bold, new designs equipped with the latest in automotive technology.

March 24 - 25

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

This festival at Blackburn Park brings together the community and shows visitors what is special about Brookhaven. Crowds are estimated to be more than 15,000 over the course of two days. Activities include a Pet World, Pet Costume Contest and Pet Parade, Children’s Village, Classic Car Show, 5K Race + 1K Walk, Arts and Crafts Marketplace and more.

Tour of Kitchens

This two-day, self-guided tour features the creativity and innovation of 14 prominent kitchen designers, including culinary and event demonstrations from Atlanta’s leading chefs and companies. For 21 years, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles magazine has partnered with the Junior League of Atlanta to make the Tour of Kitchens a success. We can’t wait to celebrate 21 years of Atlanta’s favorite springtime tradition!

March 24

The "World's Largest" Key Lime Pie at Lenox Square

What’s eight feet in diameter, sweet, edible and coming to Lenox Square? The #FLKeysPie! Join Key West chef Bobby Stoky and his team as they construct the “world's largest Key lime pie” according to the World Record Association. The larger than life, eight-foot version of the region’s signature dessert will use the juice of 5,760 Key limes, 200 pounds of graham crackers and 55 gallons of sweetened condensed milk. Stop by the Macy’s court for a record-breaking, sweet afternoon treat at noon on Saturday, March 24 courtesy of The Key West Key Lime Pie Company.

Punch Bowl Social Grand Opening

Join us for the much-anticipated grand opening of Punch Bowl Social at The Battery! Guests will be the first to see the space, enjoy two full hours of exclusive diner-inspired food, craft beverages, games and activities, and live music by New Junk City. A $20 donation to The Giving Kitchen secures admission to the ticket-only event from 7-9pm.

Avalon's Hop-a-Long Easter Egg Hunt

Experience the exciting fourth annual Hop-A-Long Easter Egg Hunt in The Plaza. The first hunt for kids ages 0 to 3 will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m., followed by the hunt for kids ages 4 to 7 at 9:30 a.m. Children will collect 10 eggs and bring them to the trade-in tent to receive a bag of treats. No registration is required and the event is free to attend.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Visit The Rock Ranch for this FREE event! Children can hunt for more than 55,000 plastic prize eggs. Take photos with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy a presentation of the Easter story from the Bible just before the egg hunt – all for free! Don’t forget your camera. Concessions are available. Wristbands are offered for purchase to participate in attractions such as carousel rides, the jumping pillow, the brand new ball toss sports challenge, and more. Visit www.TheRockRanch.com for details.

Shamrockin' For a Cure

Over the past nine years, ShamRockin' for a Cure has hosted the definitive St. Patrick's Day Celebration in town. Thousands have danced, feasted, and partied in festive green year after year at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre. At ShamRockin' you'll dine on the best of the best among dozens of restaurants, drink from a cup that never empties, dance to music that moves you and shop among a special auction collection for a rare item or a souvenir! With the launch of our TENTH ANNIVERSARY party already in the works - there's no telling what we'll add this year - but you can be sure it will be HUGE!

/span>

The 2nd Annual Biggest Mini-Beer Fest

Join the Le GoÃt Tasting Room for the second annual "Biggest Mini Beer Fest!" We'll have several breweries and distributors in attendance pouring a great collection of beers, including some cellared beers! In addition, we'll be serving up some tasty bites and have live music as well! There are a limited number of tickets available for this fabulous afternoon, so don't hesitate in purchasing your ticket! This event will sell out!

Roswell Beer Festival

The 6th annual Roswell Beer Festival is coming to Roswell Town Hall! All ticket holders will receive a souvenir tasting glass at entry, enjoy over 300 beers, local food from amazing Roswell restaurants and live music.

March 25

City of Refuge 5th Annual Refuge Run

City of Refuge, an Atlanta-based non-profit organization that has shed light on a community in need for more than 20 years, will host its fifth annual Refuge Run. The event includes both a 5K and 10K that will kick off at the City of Refuge campus on Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW. Participants can now register for the race, $35 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K, through March 20, with onsite registration increasing $10 on the day of the race. The funds raised will provide general operating support for the organization throughout the year, plus, the race is a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier.

McDonald's All American Fan Fest

McDonald's will hold a free community Fan Fest leading up to the 41st annual All American Games. The Fan Fest will include all-day activities and special performance by hip-hop recording artist, Kyle. The McDonald's All American Games gives high school basketball stars the chance to take their first steps towards professional greatness. McDonald's has hosted the prestigious games for 41 years, with more than 96 percent of the Games alumni going on to play Division 1 basketball.

March 24 - April 1

Lego Ninjago Event Days

Master Wu is waiting for YOU at the Dojo at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center! LEGO® fans of all ages are invited to join their favorite ninjas – Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya – during The Ultimate LEGO® Ninjago Experience, featuring two new attractions at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Atlanta. Sharpen your ninja skills in the all NEW LEGO® Ninjago Training Camp, learn the LEGO® NINJAGO® alphabet and master the elements of the 4th Dimension! This is YOUR chance to jump into super-charged and totally awesome LEGO NINJAGO themed activities!

