The Smashing Pumpkins will return to Atlanta for summer concert

Following their successful 2018 arena tour, The Smashing Pumpkins are heading back on the road this summer with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
The alt-rockers behind ‘90s-era hits “1979” and “Tonight,” Tonight” and the former Oasis leader will visit Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (formerly Verizon Amphitheatre) in Alpharetta at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. They will also be joined by California alt-punk rockers AFI.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 8 via www.livenation.com. A Citi card pre-sale is available through 10 p.m. March 7 (visit www.citiprivatepass.com for details).
The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour” last year was its first in nearly two decades to feature singer Billy Corgan with original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.
