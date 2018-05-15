0 'The Goldbergs' star to perform concert in Atlanta this week

ATLANTA - She stars as Erika Goldberg on the hit ABC-TV show "The Goldbergs." And she's been known to belt out a song or two on the show.

But on Thursday night, the actress who portrays her, Hayley Orrantia, will be portraying herself on the stage.

On the show, Goldberg loves to party and jam to Whitesnake. In real life, Orrantia is a little more country. The actress has embarked on a country music career and will play Terminal West as part of her "Strong, Sweet and Southern" tour.

This tour marks her first-ever headlining tour that will feature new music along with some fan favorites.

Orrantia has worked with some of Nashville’s top producers and songwriters, including Corey Crowder who has worked with Chris Young, Mark Bright who has worked with Carrie Underwood and Rascal Flatts, and Liz Rose who has worked with Taylor Swift.

Orrantia's latest single, “Give Me Back Sunday” premiered on Radio Disney and is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play, and all other download and streaming services.

Meet and greet passes are available to the show.

Orrantia will play The Crazy Bull in Macon on Friday.

There's no word whether there will be a Twisted Sister vs. Sister Battle of the Bands featuring Barry and Adam Goldberg and Lainey Lewis.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.