The Battery Atlanta to host free Super Bowl fun, celebrity game

The Battery Atlanta isn't just for baseball anymore.
The home to the Atlanta Braves will host a football fan fest in conjunction with the Super Bowl coming to town.
Fan Fest takes places Saturday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 3. Fans can test their talent as a quarterback, receiver and kicker in the skills challenge, opt for interactive trivia, check out the spirit squad and enjoy live entertainment.
The Fan Fest event is free to attend.
The facility will also host the 19th annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge on Feb. 2. The teams will be led by NFL alum Doug Flutie and hip-hop sensation Quavo against former Falcon Michael Vick and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin with additional pro-athletes, celebrities and musicians including Andre Reed, Ron Jaworski and former Falcon and Atlanta Brave Brian Jordan. The full lineups will be announced closer to the event.
Gates to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge will open at 11:30 a.m. for pregame activities, including the annual Military Scrimmage between the pros and members of the Armed Forces and performances featuring local marching bands, cheerleaders and mascots from the Atlanta Public Schools.
Tickets are $30, but use the promo code FFBRAVES for $10 off your ticket purchase.
