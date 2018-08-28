0 Escape game, entertainment center, more coming to The Battery Atlanta

An escape game, outdoor outfitter, nail bar and new entertainment center are coming to The Battery.

Braves Development Company has announced the additions of The VOID, Rock/Creek, The Escape Game and Allure Nail Bar to their impressive lineup for The Battery Atlanta.

The VOID, opening their first Georgia location, will occupy a 9,000-square-foot space on Battery Avenue, adjacent to the Coca-Cola Roxy. By combining state-of-the-art VR technology, physical stages and multi-sensory effects including touch and smell, The VOID is a social activity that transports friends and families to fully immersive worlds bringing them closer to stories, characters and places. The VOID is scheduled to open in January of 2019.

Chattanooga, Tennessee based Rock/Creek is a champion of the outdoor industry, providing gear for sports including kayaking, rock climbing, camping and hiking to Tennessee markets for over 30 years. The Battery Atlanta location will spread out over 17,000 square-feet. Uncle Dan’s Outfitters, a subsidiary of Camping World Holdings, acquired Rock/Creek in April of 2018 in a move that opened the door for expansion of the brand throughout the southeast.

With the strength of Atlanta’s amateur athletics and recreational activities along with the proximity of Lake Lanier, Lake Allatoona, and the Chattahoochee National Forest, their new location at The Battery Atlanta will become a flagship storefront for Rock/Creek and is expected to open in 2019.

“We are excited to bring our new 17,000 sq. foot Rock/Creek to Atlanta and The Battery Atlanta is the perfect location for our business, said Dawson Wheeler Vice President of Business Development. “Our new location is conveniently located off Interstate 285 and a short drive to the Cochran Shoals Park where customers can, paddle, run, hike, and ride your mountain bike.”

Located next to Baseballism!, in a 5,000+ square foot space on Battery Avenue, will be The Escape Game.

Named TripAdvisor’s number one escape room in the nation, The Escape Game, scheduled to open in 2019, will feature rooms that immerse guests into a story where they can be the hero using teamwork and knowledge to beat the clock (60 minutes) and escape the room.

Allure Nail Bar will be located next to Select Shades, in a 3,100 square-foot space, and will feature the latest advances in beauty care. They will offer world-class products, services and top technologies to make guests feel and look their best.

“These additions continue our goal of making The Battery Atlanta a place to go and enjoy unique experiences with family, friends and co-workers,” said Mike Plant, President and CEO of the Braves Development Company. “The Battery Atlanta has become a year-round lifestyle destination for the Southeast and we’re happy add these fun experiential entertainment options.”

Recently, Braves Development Company, the owner and operator of The Battery Atlanta, announced that Aloft Hotel would open in The Battery Atlanta in 2020, joining Savi Provisions, Jittery Joe’s and Silverspot Cinema on the final block of land from Heritage Court out to Cobb Parkway along Battery Avenue.

