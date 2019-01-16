ATLANTA - Imagine a world made of candy; a world that included animals made of your favorite sugary treats, a marshmallow pit to jump in and samples around every corner.
Imagine no more.
Candytopia is headed to the Atlanta area. It features more than a dozen rooms with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences. And it's all made of candy.
Candytopia was created by global candy artist Jackie Sorkin, star of TLC’s “Candy Queen." The mini-theme park launched in 2018 in Santa Monica and just wrapped two runs in San Francisco near Union Square and New York in Midtown Manhattan. It's coming to the Lenox Marketplace in Buckhead starting Feb. 8.
Organizers note the experience will feature some of the most popular items from Candytopia's runs in California and New York, along with some unique items with an Atlanta theme. Candytopia featured a life-size taxi cab and portraits of New York rapper Cardi B and legendary singer Frank Sinatra made out of candy in New York.
When guests aren't sampling on a sugary sweet, they are encouraged to snap away to post on Snapchat and Instagram.
Tickets are $28 for adults, $20 for children 4-12. Those three and under are free.
