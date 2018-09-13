0 Spin the District, HandleBar Crawl coming to several cities

ATL Airport District – the official convention and visitors bureau for the cities of College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Union City, Ga. – is counting down the days until welcoming cycling enthusiasts and spectators alike to Spin the District, the area’s first multi-faceted cycling experience that will transform the city streets into a premier cycling destination in Georgia and across the Southeast. Spin the District will offer entertainment for both spectators and cyclists during two separate events. Round one will take place over the course of a three-day weekend from Friday, September 21, to Sunday, September 23, with track cycling – one of the oldest and wildest forms of bike racing – and two criteriums in East Point, Hapeville and College Park, followed by a round two Gran Fondo -- a memorial ride for UGA Professor Karen L. Tinsley – in Union City on Sunday, October 21. ATL Airport District is also excited to announce its inaugural HandleBar Crawl, a celebration of the District’s culinary talent and community, throughout Spin the District.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Spin the District to our community, visitors and cyclists this fall,” said Cookie Smoak, president of ATL Airport District. “This four-day cycling experience will not only celebrate the cities of College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Union City, but also shed light on the District as an emerging cycling destination and future home to one of the largest urban mountain biking trail systems in the U.S.”

Spin the District HandleBar Crawl Kickoff Party

In addition to cycling and entertainment during Spin the District, ATL Airport District invites event attendees to participate in its inaugural HandleBar Crawl – a culinary celebration from Friday, September 21, through Sunday, September 23. During Spin the District, participating restaurants in College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Union City will offer a special incentive to patrons wearing the official event t-shirt. From a complimentary dessert with purchase to discounts on your meal, enjoy special offers while you sip and bite your way through the area during Spin the District! Participating restaurants include:

Apron (Hapeville) – enjoy 50 percent off any appetizer with purchase of an entrée during lunch and dinner; enjoy 50 percent three featured items for the weekend including tuna quinoa niçoise salad, duck confit risotto and lamb gyro; a specialty Spin the District mocktail and cocktail for $9

Arches Brewing (Hapeville) – enjoy $3 full beer pours

Beer Girl (Hapeville) – enjoy $2 off any glass of beer or wine on tap

Brake Pad (College Park) – enjoy $3 Fat Tire on draft and a discount on the daily special

Corner Tavern (Hapeville) – enjoy 15 percent off food purchases

Kupcakerie (East Point) – enjoy 20 percent off your order

Overdrive Lounge (Hapeville) – enjoy 50 percent off any appetizer with purchase of an entrée during lunch and dinner; enjoy 50 percent three featured items for the weekend including tuna quinoa niçoise salad, duck confit risotto and lamb gyro; a specialty Spin the District mocktail and cocktail for $9

Oz Pizza (East Point) – enjoy 10 percent off food purchases

The Corner Grille (College Park) – enjoy one complimentary beignet with purchase of a full priced entrée (dine-in service only)



The fun will commence on Thursday, September 20, at ATL Airport District’s official Spin the District HandleBar Crawl Kickoff Party. From 6 to 9 p.m., stop by Corner Tavern and Beer Girl in Hapeville to purchase your official Spin the District t-shirt for only $10. Attendees with enjoy complimentary bites and $2 off any beer or wine on tap at Beer Girl along with $4 craft pints, food specials and trivia at Corner Tavern.

East Point Velodrome Race | Friday, September 21, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Spin the District will kick off at the Dick Lane Velodrome – Georgia’s only concrete cycling track located in Sumner Park. From 7 to 10 p.m., attendees are invited to gather and cheer on cyclists as they conquer the fast-paced, no-brakes East Point Velodrome Race. Beyond the high-speed race, guests will enjoy exciting festivities, such as live entertainment courtesy of DJ Yvonne Monet, a variety of food options from the food truck court and plenty of local craft beer. In the infamous grassy infield, VIP guests will receive up to three complimentary glasses of local craft beer or soda, light snacks and a commemorative Spin the District t-shirt all while watching the racing action from the front row. The event will be free for spectators, with a $50 VIP experience option available. For cyclists, four races in women’s and men’s pro fields with a 30-rider maximum are open for registration here.

Hapeville Criterium | Saturday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following day, Spin the District will continue in downtown Hapeville with the Hapeville Criterium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Conveniently situated alongside Jess Lucas Park, the Hapeville course will give attendees nearby access to the 18th Annual LocalMotion Arts Festival during the race. Throughout the day, spectators can pull up a chair or lay out a blanket along the shaded, six-corner course and enjoy views of the start/finish line, while enjoying live music all day, local art vendors, refreshments and food trucks. The event is free for spectators. Rider registration and details can be accessed here.

College Park Criterium | Sunday, September 23, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Spin the District will roll onto the historic streets of downtown College Park on Sunday to close out the three-day weekend with the College Park Criterium. From 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy family-friendly fun including live music, food trucks, mountain bike stunt show, wheelie seminar and a bike expo. Admission is free for spectators. Rider registration and details can be found here.

Union City Gran Fondo | Sunday, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cycling fun doesn’t stop after the three-day weekend in September! Spin the District will continue with a bonus Gran Fondo (Italian for “big ride”) on Sunday, October 21. Beginning at 9 a.m., the final event will start in Union City, traveling roads and optional gravel paths through scenic Chattahoochee Hills and Serenbe. The scenic ride through South Fulton will be reminiscent of the Gran Fondo’s Italian roots, celebrating the beginning of autumn with views of Georgia’s rolling hills. Costs to ride the event range from $20 to $40, with the option to choose from 10, 30, 60 or 100-mile road options, or a 60 or 100-mile mixed gravel and road option for those up to the challenge. The race will conclude back in Union City, with a barbecue celebration featuring live music, food trucks and a bicycling stunt show. The music, food and activities will begin at 11 a.m. The Gran Fondo will honor Karen Tinsley, a beloved University of Georgia professor and avid cyclist who passed away in a bicycle-vehicle accident last April.

Each Spin the District event is centrally located within the Atlanta Airport District and will in time, intersect with a series of hiking and biking natural surface trails as a part of MTB Atlanta’s Ride and Fly initiative, beginning with East Point and College Park. Along with a series of paved bicycle paths, the goal is to create an extensive network of trails that will be seamlessly integrated in the heart of three populated downtown centers and 19 different schools throughout the Metro Atlanta area. As these trails expand and intersect, MTB Atlanta hopes to promote ecotourism, entertainment and community bonding within the Perimeter.

