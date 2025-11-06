Spend the night in one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia

When Mark Derenthal set out to build a space that allowed occupants to fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of its remote, off-grid setting, he didn’t realize what a challenge he faced.

There wasn’t an architect or general contractor willing to tackle the project.

0 of 32 River Forest Lookout When Mark Derenthal set out to build a space that allowed occupants to fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of its remote, off-grid setting, he didn’t realize what a challenge he faced. River Forest Lookout There wasn’t an architect or general contractor willing to tackle the project. River Forest Lookout Thankfully, that didn’t stop him. River Forest Lookout Now, River Forest Lookout brings his vision to fruition with a one-of-a-kind lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout “What truly captivates me about this property is its breathtaking natural beauty, from the waterfall and river cascades that flow right through the land to its border with the untouched Cohutta Wilderness,” Derenthal told WSBTV.com’s Nelson Hicks. “The 360-degree view from the lookout is nothing short of spectacular, offering an unbroken panorama of remote forest with absolutely no visible structures, roads, or signs of human presence.” River Forest Lookout River Forest Lookout is comprised of two shipping containers that rise 60 feet above the forest below. The space includes a living area, kitchen, bedroom and bath. River Forest Lookout “This was the coolest and best place I’ve ever stayed at,” previous guest Nicholas noted in an Airbnb review. “A great way to experience the remoteness of spending time in the mountains up in the trees, while having the comforts of a home. It was the perfect place to stargaze at night and see (so) many stars that you normally wouldn’t see in the city.” River Forest Lookout After the architects and general contractors rejected his proposal, Derenthal personally designed the container home. An engineer signed on to the project and handled the foundation, stairs, platform and balcony. River Forest Lookout Derenthal noted that, together, they were able to create a unique rental that is safe, functional, and truly something you have to see to believe. River Forest Lookout “I want guests to know that staying here is a genuine destination adventure retreat and perfect for nature lovers,” he said. “The experience begins with a scenic Jeep ride from base camp to the lookout, including fording the river and traveling along a narrow road deep through the forest. Despite its secluded, off-grid setting, guests can still enjoy most of the comforts of home, making this retreat both adventurous and inviting.” River Forest Lookout The dwelling is perched on 14 acres about 30 minutes northwest of Blue Ridge, within the Cohutta Wilderness. River Forest Lookout Want to stay? The listing is typically booked out for several months into the future. Pricing starts around $390 per night. River Forest Lookout Check out Airbnb for more. River Forest Lookout Check out Airbnb for more. River Forest Lookout Check out Airbnb for more. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Here are some more photos from River Forest Lookout, a one-of-a-kind, 60-foot-tall lookout tower in North Georgia. River Forest Lookout Check out Airbnb for more. River Forest Lookout Check out Airbnb for more.

Thankfully, that didn’t stop him.

Now, River Forest Lookout brings his vision to fruition with a one-of-a-kind lookout tower in North Georgia.

“What truly captivates me about this property is its breathtaking natural beauty, from the waterfall and river cascades that flow right through the land to its border with the untouched Cohutta Wilderness,” Derenthal told WSBTV.com’s Nelson Hicks. “The 360-degree view from the lookout is nothing short of spectacular, offering an unbroken panorama of remote forest with absolutely no visible structures, roads, or signs of human presence.”

River Forest Lookout is comprised of two shipping containers that rise 60 feet above the forest below. The space includes a living area, kitchen, bedroom and bath.

“This was the coolest and best place I’ve ever stayed at,” previous guest Nicholas noted in an Airbnb review. “A great way to experience the remoteness of spending time in the mountains up in the trees, while having the comforts of a home. It was the perfect place to stargaze at night and see (so) many stars that you normally wouldn’t see in the city.”

After the architects and general contractors rejected his proposal, Derenthal personally designed the container home. An engineer signed on to the project and handled the foundation, stairs, platform and balcony.

Derenthal noted that, together, they were able to create a unique rental that is safe, functional, and truly something you have to see to believe.

“I want guests to know that staying here is a genuine destination adventure retreat and perfect for nature lovers,” he said. “The experience begins with a scenic Jeep ride from base camp to the lookout, including fording the river and traveling along a narrow road deep through the forest. Despite its secluded, off-grid setting, guests can still enjoy most of the comforts of home, making this retreat both adventurous and inviting.”

The dwelling is perched on 14 acres about 30 minutes northwest of Blue Ridge, within the Cohutta Wilderness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

River Forest Lookout boasts a perfect 5.0 rating on Airbnb across 144 reviews.

Want to stay? https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/964364740692136214 is typically booked out for several months into the future. Pricing starts around $390 per night.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group