  • Song of the South music series returns to Canoe

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Canoe’s outdoor music series, Song of the South, will return on April 11. During the Song of the South series, Canoe will feature live, local music every scheduled Wednesday evening from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Guests are invited to relax along the riverside while enjoying the music, gather around the River Bar, or enjoy Canoe’s award-winning fare at one of the outdoor tables or on the patio as they take in the evening.

     

    Song of the South Music Schedule

    Wednesday, April 11 - Sans Abri

    Wednesday, April 25 - Bluegrass Flashmob

    Wednesday, May 2 - Brian Revels

    Wednesday, May 9 - Jailhouse Gypsies

    Wednesday, May 16 - Dusty Roads

    Wednesday, May 23 - Shawn Spencer

    Wednesday, May 30 - Sailing To Denver

    Wednesday, June 6 - Battlefield Collective

    Wednesday, June 13 - Smokey’s Farmland Band

     

    During the series, the River Bar will serve a variety of local beers, signature river cocktails and wines by the glass from the award-winning wine list. Guests are welcome to walk through the garden while enjoying the live music and libations.

     

    RELATED: See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta

     

    Canoe is located at 4199 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30339.

     

    RELATED: 10 best place to eat in Midtown

    RELATED: Top 10 Buckhead restaurants

    RELATED: Best restaurants in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward

    RELATED: 8 Atlanta soul food restaurants that would make your mama proud

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Song of the South music series returns to Canoe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Imaginary Worlds returns to Atlanta Botanical Garden

  • Headline Goes Here

    Music line-up announced for Candler Park Music + Food Festival

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spring break tips for a trip to Zoo Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheryl Crow headlines Concerts in the Garden