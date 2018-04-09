Song of the South music series returns to Canoe

ATLANTA - Canoe’s outdoor music series, Song of the South, will return on April 11. During the Song of the South series, Canoe will feature live, local music every scheduled Wednesday evening from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Guests are invited to relax along the riverside while enjoying the music, gather around the River Bar, or enjoy Canoe’s award-winning fare at one of the outdoor tables or on the patio as they take in the evening.
Song of the South Music Schedule
Wednesday, April 11 - Sans Abri
Wednesday, April 25 - Bluegrass Flashmob
Wednesday, May 2 - Brian Revels
Wednesday, May 9 - Jailhouse Gypsies
Wednesday, May 16 - Dusty Roads
Wednesday, May 23 - Shawn Spencer
Wednesday, May 30 - Sailing To Denver
Wednesday, June 6 - Battlefield Collective
Wednesday, June 13 - Smokey’s Farmland Band
During the series, the River Bar will serve a variety of local beers, signature river cocktails and wines by the glass from the award-winning wine list. Guests are welcome to walk through the garden while enjoying the live music and libations.
Canoe is located at 4199 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30339.
