  • Sheryl Crow headlines Concerts in the Garden

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    Sheryl Crowe, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Melissa Etheridge are heading to Atlanta this summer.

    Concerts in the Garden returns to the Atlanta Botanical Garden with a diverse lineup of acts, both at the Midtown and Gainesville venues.

    The 16th annual outdoor series, presented on the Great Lawn at the Midtown garden and at the Ivester Amphitheater at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville, features:

    In ATLANTA:

    • Wednesday, June 6:  Sheryl Crow
    • Friday, June 15:  The Wood Brothers
    • Friday, June 29:  JJ Grey & Mofro
    • Friday, July 13:  Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
    • Friday, July 27:  Michael McDonald
    • Saturday, Aug. 4:  Mary Chapin Carpenter
    • Friday, Aug. 24:  Guster

    In GAINESVILLE:

    • Saturday, May 5: Boz Scaggs
    • Saturday, Sept. 22: Melissa Etheridge

    Additional performances will be announced later this spring.

    Tickets will be available starting April 6 at concertsinthegarden.org and at Garden admissions.

    Seating is general admission, and ticketholders are welcome to bring blankets or low-rise chairs. Cash bars and food purchases will be available.

    ‘Food Truck Alley' returns to Alpharetta in April

    UGA's G-Day Game details announced

    MomoCon to bring gaming, animation, celeb guests to Atlanta

    Chastain performers announced, change to cooler policy