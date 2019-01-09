Shaky Beats Music Festival will return to Atlanta’s Central Park for a fourth year, with a lineup topped by Martin Garrix and Rüfüs Du Sol.
More than 35 EDM/dance music artists will perform across four stages May 10-11, including Big Gigantic, Fisher, San Holo, Big Wild, Gryffin, Party Favor and Snakehips.
Two-day tickets (general admission for $129 and VIP for $350) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 via www.shakybeatsfestival.com/tickets. A new GA+ option for $189 – an upgrade to a general admission ticket that includes access to a private lounge, shaded seating, a viewing platform, air-conditioned bathrooms and a cash bar dedicated to GA+ ticketholders - will also be available.
For more information, visit www.shakybeatsfestival.com.
