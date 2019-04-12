Shake Shack is opening on the Eastside Beltline this week

Shake Shack devotees will have something new to celebrate this weekend.
The New York-based chain is set to open its fourth metro Atlanta location at 11 a.m. April 13 at 670 DeKalb Ave. NE in Old Fourth Ward along the Eastside Beltline trail. The first 100 people in line when the doors open will receive a free Social Status T-shirt.
Known for its Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and hot dogs crinkle-cut French fries, Shake Shack will feature several flavors of custard that will be unique to the Beltline location and made with products from local businesses.
Look for the Pie Oh My, made with vanilla custard blended with pieces of H&F Bread Company pecan pie; the Home-ward Bound made with chocolate custard, salted caramel, chocolate truffle cookie dough and chocolate covered pretzels; and the Hopscotch, made with vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, Xocolatl dark chocolate chunks and chocolate toffee. The eatery will also feature the Georgia-exclusive Peachtree Shake, a salted caramel peach drink.
The alcoholic beverage offerings will feature local beer from Monday Night Brewing, SweetWater Brewing Company, Three Taverns Brewery and Creature Comforts Brewing Company plus Shake Shack’s Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister Ale and red and white wine from the Gotham Project.
As part of Shake Shack’s mission, the Old Fourth Ward location will donate 5% of sales from the Pie Oh My to local nonprofit The Giving Kitchen, which provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. The Giving Kitchen was awarded the James Beard Humanitarian of the Year Award this year.
The 2,979 square-foot restaurant will feature a custom mural by local artist David Fratu, with tabletops made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes and chairs and booths made with sustainable lumber.
Shake Shack has metro Atlanta locations in Buckhead, Dunwoody and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and recently launched a food truck.
Several other projects are slated to open soon along the Beltline, including Hazel Janes Wine & Coffee and Kevin Gillespie’s Cold Beer. In addition, cocktail spot The James Room and pizza joint Nina & Rafi recently opened at SPX Alley further down the Beltline.
