Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando opens later this month

ORLANDO - SeaWorld Orlando has just announced that Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando will open March 27.
The six-acre land allows visitors to walk down Sesame Street and stop by the famous stoop at 123, explore Hooper’s Store and visit Big Bird’s Nest.
Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando will also have a parade, wet and dry play areas, rides and you can see Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby and all of their furry friends.
Mark Pauls, President of SeaWorld Orlando Parks said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening date for this much anticipated attraction and we cannot wait to welcome guests to Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando on March 27. With over 30 new ways to play and an award-winning parade, this is an attraction that guests of all ages are going to love.”
Sesame Street celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019. Sesame Street to SeaWorld Orlando will join the park’s famed attractions--the roller coaster thrills of Mako, Manta and Kraken and the water fun of Infinity Falls and Journey to Atlantis. For more information, please visit: https://seaworld.com/orlando/sesame-street/
