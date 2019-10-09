0 See vibrant leaves, waterfalls this fall at Ga State Parks

Crimson reds, rustic oranges, and saffron yellows mark the highly anticipated start of fall in Georgia’s State Parks. Switch up the scenery this fall and opt outside to take in the kaleidoscopic scenery with family and friends atop overlooks, from the water via a kayak or looking up in awe of the waterfalls.

Leaf Peeping at Top Overlooks

Track the vibrant fall color as it moves across the Peach State at some of the top parks for leaf-peeping. Top overlooks to experience the glorious fall foliage this season include Black Rock Mountain State Park, Cloudland Canyon State Park, Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge, and Tallulah Gorge State Park. Visit these state park hot spots to revel in the dazzling display of fall color. Those who enjoy venturing off the beaten path will particularly enjoy the lesser-known state parks for viewing fall color – Red Top Mountain State Park, James H. Sloppy Floyd State Park, Victoria Bryant State Park, and Sweetwater Creek State Park.

Georgia’s mountain parks usually peak in late October and into early November. Rangers will post updates on how fall color is progressing in their parks for guests to plan accordingly.

Tree climbing at Panola Mountain

Searching for a thrill this fall break? Head for Panola Mountain State Park. Enjoy autumn color from a different angle while tree climbing at Panola Mountain State Park. Go "on rope" once a month on Saturday from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. for an adventure exploring under canopies of vibrant, changing leaves. This introductory program is a rope-assisted, technical tree climbing course offered at Panola Mountain State Park. Participants will use rope and a harness to climb, swing, and scramble. The scenery will make this strenuous activity well worth the effort.

Go Chasing Waterfalls

Waterfalls are Georgia’s State Parks calling card. Pick and choose from one of Georgia’s many awe-inspiring waterfalls perfectly positioned around the state. Watch from atop an overlook or from a bridge below as the whitewater cascading down the rocks reflect the bright reds and oranges of fall.

At 729 feet, Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge is the tallest cascading waterfall in the Southeast. Cloudland Canyon State Park has two waterfalls that tumble over layers of sandstone and shale into pools below. Guests can also discover these wonders of nature at Fort Mountain State Park , Black Rock Mountain State Park , High Falls State Park , Tallulah Gorge State Park and Vogel State Park state parks. Best of all, the cooler fall temperatures make the hike to reach these falls even more worth it.

Fishing in Georgia’s State Parks

Reel it in over the break in one of Georgia's State Parks many lakes that are home to fish of all types. From trout to spotted bass, striped bass and crappie, Georgia's State Parks offer some of the best fly fishing, trout fishing and bass fishing in the country. Pick from a wide variety of parks to get the adventure started. New to fishing? Visit one of the participating "Fishing Tackle Loaner Program" to fish without having to purchase any equipment.

Fall Water Adventures

At Hard Labor Creek State Park and various other parks including Chattahoochee Bend State Park, George L. Smith State Park, Indian Springs State Park and more, water lovers that prefer not to get wet and leaf peep from a kayak are in for a treat. Kayak tours of lakes located at these parks let you enjoy autumn color from a different perspective. Sign up for a ranger-led paddle or rent a canoe to explore solo at specific parks.

Horseback Riding at F.D. Roosevelt State Park

Trott through the Georgia countryside at F.D. Roosevelt State Park. Customize your adventure with 28-miles of trails to explore. Surrounded by the brilliant fall foliage on display, most horseback riding trails are loop rides with links to other trails making for a truly enjoyable experience. During the ride, take in breath-taking views of the Georgia hardwoods, mossy rock gardens, and forested valleys.

Customize the Visit: Camping & Glamping

Looking for the perfect spot to toast s’mores? There is no better time to gather around the campfire than fall during the fall in Georgia. Regardless of the vessel, whether it be a motorhome or a tent, Georgia State Parks has an accommodation for all. Site-specific camping opportunities are also available at most campsites with a reservation prior to the visit.

Stay in the heart of the autumn scenery and choose from a variety of accommodations such as cabins, campsites, and yurts – a "glamping" option that is a combination tent-cabin.

