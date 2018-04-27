Second Self introduces 'Make IPA Great Again,' an IPA for winners

ATLANTA - Atlanta brewery Second Self Beer Company introduces its newest offering Make IPA Great Again (9% ABV, 111 IBU), a phenomenal Double IPA made for winners.
The brewery’s cofounders Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle created the throwback double IPA as an homage to the bitter and clear IPAs that inspired them to start brewing over a decade ago. This new beer will be released at Second Self’s Westside taproom on April 28th and on draft and in cans throughout the patriotic states of Georgia and Alabama in May.
Brewed with Cascade, Centennial, Chinook and Simcoe hops, Make IPA Great Again has tremendous notes of pine, resin, covfefe and citrus with a bitter finish. It is best enjoyed on the golf course or while browsing Twitter on Stormy nights. Suggested food pairings include well-done steak with ketchup, taco bowls, Russian dressing, and anything off the Dollar Menu.
Label artwork was designed by Tex Grubbs, and the yuge 16 oz. cans will fit comfortably even in small hands. The beer’s name was devised by Eddie Holly, Owner of Ale Yeah! in Decatur.
