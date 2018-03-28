Second Self Beer Company to release 'She Can Brew It'

Atlanta brewery Second Self Beer Company is set to release their latest craft beer She Can Brew It (6.5% ABV) on Friday, March 30th. She Can Brew It is a new Belgian IPA created in collaboration with Abbey of the Holy Goats, the female-owned and -operated, small-scale craft brewery based in Roswell, Georgia.
Made with Abbey of the Holy Goats’ house saison yeast and all American grains from both breweries, this medium-bodied beer features fruity notes of grapefruit, pith and flowers with a smooth and slightly bitter finish. The beer is also brewed with a special YCH hops blend benefiting the non-profit organization Pink Boots Society, which supports women working in the brewing and craft beer industries. Suggested pairings include: shrimp diavolo, peppercorn crusted filet, papaya salad, aged cheddar and creme brulee.
On Friday, March 30th, Second Self is hosting an official release party in honor of the launch of She Can Brew It at their taproom on Atlanta’s Westside (1317 Logan Circle NW), where the beer will only be available on draft. She Can Brew It will also be available at Abbey of the Holy Goats in the coming weeks.
