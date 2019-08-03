Score free admission to College Football Hall of Fame in August

Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola are teaming up to offer free admission to the College Football Hall of Fame for the entire month of August.
Visitors can scan their Chick-fil-A app (one app per group) at the ticket window for their free admission. The offer is good the entire month of August, but the Hall of Fame will be closed on Thursday, August 15, and Monday, August 19. Tickets are normally 21.99 for adults and $17.99 for kids.
"Chick-fil-A has been a passionate supporter of college football and its fans for decades," Joe Saracino, Chick-fil-A senior vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media, said in a press release. "We are proud that we are a part of the Hall of Fame in Atlanta and want to share this remarkable attraction with everyone."
The offer is in celebration of college football's 150 year anniversary. The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame offers more than 90,000 square feet of immersive and interactive experiences celebrating the sport. Must-see highlights include the AT&T Game Time Gallery, which allows you to call iconic plays as a broadcaster, and the Helmet Wall with more than 760 football helts — one from each Division I, II, II and NAIA program.
The CFHF is downtown, next to Centennial Olympic Park, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
