Score $20 tickets for Atlanta concerts including Zac Brown Band, Def Leppard, Chris Brown

ATLANTA - Going to see an Atlanta concert just got a lot cheaper!
Live Nation's $20 “National Concert Week” returns. This week, the company features an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season.
The offer includes 36 shows coming through the Atlanta-metro area this year. The offerings include the Zac Brown Band, Chris Brown, Def Leppard and Journey, Poison and Shania Twain, to name a few.
The $20 tickets are offered now through May 8. To purchase, visit www.livenation.com and click on the $20 option.
Atlanta Shows With Live Nation’s $20 All-In ‘National Concert Week’ Ticket Offer:
CELLAIRIS AMPHITHEATRE AT LAKEWOOD:
Logic Presents with NF and Kyle June 20
Chris Brown with 6LACK, H.E.R., Rich The Kid July 3
Weezer / Pixies with Sleigh Bells July 27
Vans Warped Tour Presented By Journeys July 31
The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore August 2
Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and more August 10
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: Twins of Evil August 14
Godsmack / Shinedown with Red Sun Rising August 16
G-EAZY with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more September 5
STATE BANK AMPHITHEATRE AT CHASTAIN PARK:
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Anthony Hamilton June 2
John Fogerty / ZZ Top: Blues And Bayous Tour June 6
3 Doors Down & Collective Soul with Soul Asylum July 6
Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall July 7
Retro Futura: Belinda Carlisle, ABC and more July 11
Indigo Girls July 19
Dispatch July 28
Counting Crows with special guest LIVE July 29
Ms. Lauryn Hill August 3
VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss May 20
Poison with special guests Cheap Trick June 5
I Love The ‘90s Tour with Salt N Pepa and more June 9
Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay June 14
Chicago / REO Speedwagon July 14
Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton July 17
Kidz Bop Live July 28
Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO August 11
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin August 12
NEEDTOBREATHE with JOHNNYSWIM August 24
Charlie Puth: The Voicenotes Tour August 29
Deep Purple and Judas Priest September 14
Niall Horan: Flicker World Tour 2018 September 20
Lady Antebellum with Kip Moore and Russell Dickerson September 27
WOLF CREEK AMPHITHEATER
Gipsy Kings May 4
Buddy Guy with Mavis Staples May 11
Boney James August 10
INFINITE ENERGY ARENA
Shania Twain June 4
Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train June 20
SUNTRUST PARK
Zac Brown Band with OneRepublic June 30
Def Leppard and Journey with The Pretenders July 1
For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.
