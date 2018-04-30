  • Score $20 tickets for Atlanta concerts including Zac Brown Band, Def Leppard, Chris Brown

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Going to see an Atlanta concert just got a lot cheaper!

    Live Nation's $20 “National Concert Week” returns. This week, the company features an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season.

    The offer includes 36 shows coming through the Atlanta-metro area this year. The offerings include the Zac Brown Band, Chris Brown, Def Leppard and Journey, Poison and Shania Twain, to name a few.

    Here are some more photos from the Zac Brown Band at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Alpharetta.

    The $20 tickets are offered now through May 8. To purchase, visit www.livenation.com and click on the $20 option.

    Atlanta Shows With Live Nation’s $20 All-In ‘National Concert Week’ Ticket Offer: 

    CELLAIRIS AMPHITHEATRE AT LAKEWOOD:

    Logic Presents with NF and Kyle                                             June 20

    Chris Brown with 6LACK, H.E.R., Rich The Kid                       July 3

    Weezer / Pixies with Sleigh Bells                                           July 27

    Vans Warped Tour Presented By Journeys                             July 31

    The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore                           August 2

    Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and more      August 10

    Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: Twins of Evil                       August 14

    Godsmack / Shinedown with Red Sun Rising                          August 16

    G-EAZY with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more                 September 5

     

    STATE BANK AMPHITHEATRE AT CHASTAIN PARK:

    Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Anthony Hamilton       June 2

    John Fogerty / ZZ Top: Blues And Bayous Tour                      June 6

    3 Doors Down & Collective Soul with Soul Asylum                July 6

    Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall     July 7

    Retro Futura: Belinda Carlisle, ABC and more                       July 11

    Indigo Girls                                                                              July 19

    Dispatch                                                                                  July 28

    Counting Crows with special guest LIVE                                 July 29

    Ms. Lauryn Hill                                                                        August 3

     

    VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE

    Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss                              May 20

    Poison with special guests Cheap Trick                                 June 5

    I Love The ‘90s Tour with Salt N Pepa and more                   June 9

    Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay                                                             June 14

    Chicago /  REO Speedwagon                                                  July 14

    Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton                                 July 17

    Kidz Bop Live                                                                           July 28

    Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO               August 11

    Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin                     August 12

    NEEDTOBREATHE with JOHNNYSWIM                                   August 24

    Charlie Puth: The Voicenotes Tour                                         August 29

    Deep Purple and Judas Priest                                                 September 14

    Niall Horan: Flicker World Tour 2018                                    September 20

    Lady Antebellum with Kip Moore and Russell Dickerson       September 27

     

    WOLF CREEK AMPHITHEATER

    Gipsy Kings                                                                              May 4

    Buddy Guy with Mavis Staples                                                May 11

    Boney James                                                                           August 10

    INFINITE ENERGY ARENA

    Shania Twain                                                                           June 4

    Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train                                         June 20

     

    SUNTRUST PARK

    Zac Brown Band with OneRepublic                                        June 30

    Def Leppard and Journey with The Pretenders                      July 1

     

    For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Score $20 tickets for Atlanta concerts including Zac Brown Band, Def…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Go wakeboarding for FREE on Saturday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Things to Do: Comedy Festival, the Inman Park Festival and Taste of Marietta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Free things to do: Spring festivals, artists' market, Zoo Paws, more

  • Headline Goes Here

    Things to Do: SweetWater 420 Fest, Big Shanty Festival and home tours