Rock the Universe returns to Universal Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rock the Universe 2019 will feature the same great content – with better dates. The event, which is popular with youth groups, will take place on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 – well after the start of school in most cities – allowing guests to enjoy a faith-filled weekend of live music, worship and theme park thrills.
Next year’s event will feature performances by GRAMMY-nominated Christian rock band, Skillet, GRAMMY award-winning hip-hop artist, Lecrae, chart-topping artists of Bethel Music, Dove Award-winner, Matthew West and more. The full talent lineup will be revealed soon.
Rock the Universe guests will also enjoy autograph sessions with the genre’s top artists and access to the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, which features more live performances by up-and-coming acts. A candle-lighting ceremony Saturday night and service Sunday morning offer opportunities for worship. Admission to Rock the Universe includes access to some of Universal Studios Florida’s most thrilling attractions.
Additional details, including the full talent lineup and group ticket offers, will be released soon.
