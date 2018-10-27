Rock the Universe coming to Universal Studios

Who is ready to rock the universe?
Universal Orlando Resort today revealed six additional headlining acts and ticket details for Rock the Universe 2019.
Florida’s biggest Christian music festival will take place on all-new dates, Feb. 1 and 2, and feature live performances, worship services and access to thrilling attractions at Universal Studios Florida.
Guests will enjoy two nights of live concerts by the genre’s top artists, including these new additions to the stellar lineup: Dove Award-winner Big Daddy Weave, GRAMMY Award-winner Francesca Battistelli, nine-time GRAMMY Award-nominee Matt Maher, Christian Billboard chart-topper Micah Tyler, LEDGER, the new project from the drummer and vocalist of rock band, Skillet, and the GRAMMY Award-nominated Rhett Walker Band.
Additional Rock the Universe experiences include the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, which will feature even more live performances by DJ Promote and up-and-coming acts, as well as photo and autograph opportunities with top talent. Guests can also participate in a moving candle-lighting ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 2, and a non-denominational worship service on Sunday, Feb. 3. Plus, throughout the weekend, guests can experience Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Revenge of the Mummy and other thrilling attractions at Universal Studios Florida, as well as Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay with the three-park Rock Your Weekend ticket.
Youth groups can experience an ideal youth group retreat and take advantage of Rock the Universe group vacation packages, which include one free ticket for every 10 purchased, chaperone access to lounges stocked with complimentary refreshments during the event and on-site hotel accommodations.
All tickets for Rock the Universe 2019 are now on sale. Visit www.RocktheUniverse.com for details on group packages, individual tickets and special offers for Annual Passholders.
ROCK THE UNIVERSE 2019 HEADLINING ACTS
Friday, Feb. 1
Saturday, Feb. 2
Lecrae
Skillet
Matthew West
Bethel Music
Big Daddy Weave
Crowder
Colton Dixon
Francesca Battistelli
Matt Maher
Micah Tyler
Rhett Walker Band
LEDGER
