Poke Burri offers sushi burritos, sushi pizza and more

ATLANTA, Ga - If you've got a sushi craving, Poke Burri will definitely hit the spot.
Owners Seven Chan and Ken Yu serve up Hawaiian-style seafood bowls (poke) and sushi burritos in a cozy spot in the We Suki Suki food court, in East Atlanta Village.
Seven Chan explained, "When we first started in Atlanta, we were really the first people here, so really had a chance to introduce everyone to the best poke in the city."
Besides the typical delicious and fresh poke bowls, the restaurant offers a secret menu, including sushi doughnuts, and their latest craze, sushi pizza.
"We have a really diverse product offering that's different from everyone else in the industry. The kind of thing everyone's been going crazy over is the sushi pizza," Ken said.
Check out the video above to watch Access Atlanta's Brittany Tenenbaum create and try their famous sushi pizza.
Click here for more info on where to check out Poke Burri, and their full menu.
