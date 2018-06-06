  • Poison, Cheap Trick rock Alpharetta

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    It was "Nothin' But A Good Time" at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater Tuesday night as Poison and Cheap Trick rolled through town.

    Here are some more photos of Poison playing the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Alpharetta.

    PHOTOS: Poison, Cheap Trick play Alpharetta

    Here's "Something to Believe In": Poison's debut album was released in 1986. Nearly 34 years later, they're still going strong.

    Here are some more photos of Poison playing the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Alpharetta.

    The crew opened with the title song of that debut album, "Look What the Cat Dragged In." Lead singer Bret Michaels told the packed house that "Talk Dirty to Me" was the first song the band ever played in Atlanta. The band belted out the tune early in the set.

    Here are some more photos of Poison playing the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Alpharetta.

    The band played several other hits, including "Fallen Angel," "Unskinny Bop" and ended the show with "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" prior to to the encore.

    Here are some more photos of Cheap Trick at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Alpharetta.

     Cheap Trick has been at it a little longer. The band released their debut album in 1977. They've played over 5,000 shows and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

    Here are some more photos of Cheap Trick at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Alpharetta.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Poison, Cheap Trick rock Alpharetta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Southern Living names this resort best in South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy rains pushes Helen Hot Air Balloon Race to Friday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cloudland Canyon State Park features unique history, activities

  • Headline Goes Here

    U2 rocks sellout crowd in Gwinnett