Poison, Cheap Trick rock Alpharetta

It was "Nothin' But A Good Time" at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater Tuesday night as Poison and Cheap Trick rolled through town.
Here's "Something to Believe In": Poison's debut album was released in 1986. Nearly 34 years later, they're still going strong.
The crew opened with the title song of that debut album, "Look What the Cat Dragged In." Lead singer Bret Michaels told the packed house that "Talk Dirty to Me" was the first song the band ever played in Atlanta. The band belted out the tune early in the set.
The band played several other hits, including "Fallen Angel," "Unskinny Bop" and ended the show with "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" prior to to the encore.
Cheap Trick has been at it a little longer. The band released their debut album in 1977. They've played over 5,000 shows and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
